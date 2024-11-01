Spooky fun for all ages: Byron House care home Halloween party brings joy and laughter

Ghosts and goblins, both young and old, gathered in the spirit of Halloween over the last few days at Byron House Care Home in Aylesbury, where residents and staff celebrated Halloween with a party filled with costumes, games, and treats.

Decorated with cobwebs, pumpkins, and flickering candles, the care home was transformed into a Halloween wonderland. Staff, residents and family members dressed up in a colourful array of costumes, ranging from classic witches and vampires to humorous takes on famous characters. Laughter filled the room as residents proudly showed off their costumes, and some even shared fond memories of Halloweens past, reminding everyone that you are never too old to enjoy a little spooky fun.

The event featured a variety of Halloween-themed activities tailored to all levels of mobility and engagement, ensuring everyone could participate, including pumpkin carving and decorating, a visit from many mini beasts including a tarantula, snake and giant millipede, topped off with trick or treating.

The kitchen team prepared an impressive spread, from spooky finger foods to creatively decorated cupcakes, which were a hit amongst all. The room was filled with smiles and lively conversations as everyone enjoyed celebrations.

Byron House Care Home Halloween Food

“Seeing the joy on everyone’s faces is what Halloween is all about,” said Linda, the care home's activities coordinator, who helped plan the party. “Our residents might not be able to go trick-or-treating anymore, but that does not mean they can’t have fun. Halloween is about bringing out the kid in all of us, and that is exactly what we’ve done today.”

The Halloween party at Byron House Care Home not only brought smiles and laughter but also underscored the importance of intergenerational connections, creating a warm, inclusive space for residents and community members to come together.