Spirit of the 1940s – High Wycombe care homes invite community to honour VE Day

Two care homes in High Wycombe are opening their doors to the community to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

On Thursday, May 8, Care UK’s Ridley Manor, in Lane End, and Catherine Court, on Cressex Road, are welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with their very own 1940s-themed parties.

VE Day was celebrated on May 8, 1945, after Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end. This emotional news sparked celebrations across the country, with many taking to the streets for spontaneous parties.

At Ridley Manor, the team has been hard at work organising a special commemorative event, which will take place from 2.30pm–4.30pm. Residents and guests are invited to a special performance by Anna Nightingale, who will be performing in VE Day attire, from 3pm to 4pm.

Care UK residents gear up for their VE-Day celebrations

Earlier in the day, Ridley Manor is hosting a special VE day themed lunch with 21 members of the Lane End Branch of the Royal British Legion where wartime classics, such as Lord Woolton’s pie, will be served with a modern twist for both the royal British legion and the residents to enjoy.

In addition, guests from the community can enjoy a sparkling afternoon team with a chance to win a luxury hamper, with all proceeds benefiting the Royal British Legion.

Over at Catherine Court, guests are being invited to join residents to embrace the spirit of the 1940s from 11:30am-3:30pm at their VE Day garden party, with a delicious afternoon tea and traditional English lunch on offer, as well as two live performances from Saxophonist Jimmy Kent and singer Nik Stoter, for a singalong and dance. In addition, the home will be hosting caricaturist Dave Mould, who will draw pictures of the residents, families and staff.

Resident Eleanor H Cambridge, aged 90, said: “Both my father and my husband’s father fought in the war when we were around 10 years old, and we didn’t see either of them for five years. My husband’s father served in the Auxiliary Fire Service. Many men made great sacrifices, and it’s important that we celebrate VE Day because we won!

“I remember the street parties from that time and I’m looking forward to the celebrations at Catherine Court.”

Estelle Adriaans, General Manager at Ridley Manor, said: “Here at Ridley Manor, we’re always grateful for an opportunity to strengthen our relationships with the community, so we’re looking forward to welcoming people for a special event marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day.”

Corina Andreescu, Home Manager at Catherine Court, said: “This milestone holds great significance for many of our residents, and we are eager to honour all those who were involved. We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces to Catherine Court as we mark such a significant moment in history.

“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, and those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity, and in the run up to the day, residents have been sharing their own stories and memories. We know the nostalgic music, decorations and joy of the afternoon will provide a wonderful opportunity for residents and guests alike!”

To find out more about Ridley Manor and book your place at the VE day celebrations, please contact Customer Relations Manager Hayley Devereaux on 01494 853 669, email [email protected], or visit the website.

For more information about Catherine Court and to attend the event, please contact Home Manager Corina Andreescu on 01494 370 966, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Ridley Manor and Catherine Court incorporate plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies. The homes provide full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.