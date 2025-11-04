Spectacular fireworks display brings community together

Buckingham Town Council, in partnership with Titanium Fireworks, delivered yet another breathtaking fireworks display this weekend. The free event drew a large and enthusiastic crowd, as residents of all ages gathered to enjoy an evening of colour, light, and community spirit.

The display was complemented by offerings from local food vendors, refreshments from Silverstone Brewery, and entertainment provided by Fun Factor Parties. The Council is enormously grateful to all these partners for helping enhance the event.

Buckingham Town Council would also like to express heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers, council staff, and partner organisations whose time, energy, and commitment were essential in planning and delivering this event safely and successfully.

This event is part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to offer free community occasions that celebrate Buckingham’s vibrancy and foster connection among residents.

To find out more about upcoming events in Buckingham, please visit www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk or follow Buckingham Town Council on social media.

Councillor Lucy Draper, Lead Councillor for the 2025 Fireworks Display, said: “I’m so proud of our Events and Green Spaces team, who have pulled together to put on an incredible night of fun and fireworks for our community. Special thanks to Cllr Andi Mahi who was lead Cllr for this event for many years before handing over to myself this year. Finally, thank you to everyone who attended and made the event such a success, it was wonderful to see so many smiling faces coming together and having fun.”

