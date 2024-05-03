Sowing seeds for spring: local primary school gets gardening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The donation has kickstarted Barratt David Wilson North Thames’ ‘Nurturing Nature’ campaign, which will see the housebuilder work with local community groups to educate and celebrate biodiversity across all its developments.

Tasked with decorating a pebble each, pupils at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy have left their individual mark on this brand-new garden space on the school grounds. This thoughtful addition to the flowerbeds will be enjoyed by future generations of Kingsbrook View pupils, as a creative way of remembering the pupils who helped build the new garden space and a way of encouraging future pupils to get gardening too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation comes as part of the school’s wider ‘Big Dig’ initiative, which is dedicated to transforming disused field space on the school grounds into a nature filled space for the students to enjoy.

Kingsbrook View Primary Academy

Mr Jon Turner, Headteacher at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy commented, “With springtime upon us, we like to encourage our pupils to get outside and enjoy being surrounded by nature as much as possible. Our Big Dig event was greatly supported by the community and has helped us create even more space for our students to play outside.

“I want to extend my thanks to the parents who came to support us, and to Barratt David Wilson North Thames for their generous donation. Without the support of the community, this wouldn’t have been possible, so on behalf of all our pupils, thank you for helping us grow.”

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames added, “We have a strong relationship with the Kingsbrook community and are proud to once again support the pupils of Kingsbrook View Primary Academy as part of our new Nurturing Nature campaign, to celebrate and protect biodiversity. As the warmer weather comes, I hope that the new garden space at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy will inspire learning and imagination both inside and outside of the classroom.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barratt David Wilson North Thames has a selection of homes available at its Kingsbrook development with a range of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes ideal for families, with prices starting at £231,500.