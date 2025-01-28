Soup-er lunch raises money for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christian Aid supporters in Buckinghamshire have raised more than £700 with a soup-tastic lunch at the Manor House, near Aylesbury.

Weston Turville Christian Aid Group organised the event to fundraise for the charity, which is marking its 80th anniversary this year.

The organisation works alongside local partners, providing practical help in times of crisis and beyond. It was founded in 1945 to give aid to refugees in Europe after World War Two. Since then it has provided humanitarian relief and long-term development support to marginalised communities worldwide, while highlighting suffering, tackling injustice and championing people’s rights.

Supporters around the UK are marking the 80th milestone by sharing stories and organising services and events.

Weston Turville Christian Aid Group soup volunteers.

The soup lunch in Weston Turville is an annual event which this time was in support of Christian Aid’s work in South Sudan where hundreds of thousands of people are seeking safety from the conflict in neighbouring Sudan.

Christian Aid works through partners on initiatives aimed at supporting families as they settle into the refugee camps, and in the longer term as they try to forge new lives.

Soup lunch organiser, David Blackmore, said: “This year, around 70 people came together in beautiful surroundings to enjoy a wide variety of home-made soups – all equally delicious! Thanks to the kindness of the owners and the good work of the cooks and servers, everyone had the chance to share a sociable winter’s day and show their support for the work of Christian Aid. We’re proud to be a part of that and look forward to more years to come.”

Find out more at www.christianaid.org.uk