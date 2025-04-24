Sold out Buckingham development lives on with Buckingham AED Project
Since launching in 2019, the development has delivered 399 homes and invested £5.2 million into the Buckingham community and local infrastructure, as well as providing over 20 acres of green space, a play area and 402 new trees.
The installation of a defibrillator on site is the final community donation from Barratt Homes to the development, providing lifesaving intervention for residents or visitors experiencing a cardiac arrest. This defibrillator is the first of several due to be installed across the Barratt David Wilson North Thames region.
Recent figures from the British Heart Foundation showed that there are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the UK each year, many of which can be fatal without proper and immediate defibrillation [1].
The installation was made with support from the Buckingham AED Project, a community initiative campaigning to raise money to fund and equip local access defibrillators within the Buckingham community.
The defibrillator can be found just off Buccas Lane at St. Rumbold’s Fields and can be used with no training necessary.
Richard Watkins, Committee Member for Buckingham AED Project said: “Heart and circulatory disease affects people all across the country. Something as simple as installing a defibrillator could be a genuinely life-saving resource for those who live here at St Rumbold’s Fields. This donation will make a genuine impact on the community.”
Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt Homes North Thames commented: “St Rumbold’s Fields has grown into a thriving community of first-time buyers and young families, as well as second steppers and downsizers. It is a proud moment to see all the homes full, and this final unveiling will mean that the development will continue to serve the area for years to come.
“Working with the local community is one of our top priorities at Barratt Homes and it is fantastic to deliver something that that will have a tangible, life-changing impact on residents and visitors alike.”
