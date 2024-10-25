Slough youth charity wins Selco support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charity that provides essential youth services in Slough is planning upgrades to its High Street facility after winning the support of a leading builders merchant in a national competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together As One has been named as a monthly winner in Selco Builders Warehouse’s Community Heroes competition, securing £500 to spend in branch.

The organisation has a mission to provide opportunities for young people in the town. Its offering include support for young carers, a film club and a group for those with special educational needs and disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Deeks, CEO of Together As One, said the money would be put towards building an accessible ground-level toilet at its base.

Rob Deeks, CEO of Together As One

He said: “We couldn’t believe it when we heard we had been selected as a monthly winner against such stiff competition from right across the country.

“We believe in striving for social change, working with young people from all faiths and backgrounds to make a positive difference in our community through training, youth work and creative projects.

“Since moving to our converted shop unit on High Street, we’ve realised the urgent need for accessible facilities so that everyone can feel welcome to use our services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This prize is a huge boost and we are very grateful to everyone at Selco for their support.”

Selco has supported 12 monthly winners through its Community Heroes campaign. Those dozen good causes will all be finalists in the next stage of the competition, where the group which secures the most votes will win £5,000 and a runner-up will bag £1,000.

The public vote is set to launch shortly.

Simon Humpage, Head of Multi-Channel Marketing at Selco, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Together As One, which does valuable work with young people in Slough.

“Community Heroes has been extraordinarily popular once again with nearly 2,000 entries. It’s a real privilege to be able to help good causes make a difference right across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are looking forward to the voting process starting soon and to finding out who will be our 2024 champion.”

Entries to Community Heroes have now closed for 2024.

With hundreds of trade brands always in stock, Selco’s branches are firmly focused on helping tradespeople complete their jobs as quickly and effectively as possible.

As well as offering trade services, Selco also has a strong digital presence including Click & Deliver and Click & Collect services and an app - as well as a ‘Dial & Deliver’ telephone service - to make life as convenient as possible for tradespeople.