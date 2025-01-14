Sky Eye Imagery brings you a frosty Aylesbury

Frost covered houses and gardens in northern Aylesbury on the 12 Jan 25.

On the morning of 12 January 2025, the temperatures in Aylesbury plunged to sub four degrees centigrade. Following the 11 Jan fog that lasted all day, the morning of the 12th was surprisingly crisp and clear.

Bitu Williams who operates Sky Eye Imagery, a local drone imagery company decided to take one of his drones up and take a look around.

Aylesbury is has the Chiltern Hills to the south which helps to give it its own micro climate at times. On the morning of the 11 Jan there was a red Sun rising, which helped to give great contrast to the drone imagery of the frost that morning.

The red brick of the hosues constrasted amazingly against the white frosty fields. This time last year Buckingham Park flood planes were covered in water. This year they were frozen over which was really intersting to see.