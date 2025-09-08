Skatepark Jam 2025: A celebration of youth, energy, and Buckingham’s skatepark

Young People at SkateJam 25

Buckingham Skatepark Jam 2025 rolled into town on Saturday, 16 August, and once again proved why it's one of the most popular and eagerly awaited events for young people in the area.

Held at the recently renovated Bridge Street Skatepark, the event drew huge crowds of young skaters, BMX riders, scooter enthusiasts, and their families for a day of high-energy fun in the sun.

Organised by Buckingham Town Council and delivered by the expert team at Team Rubicon, the Skatepark Jam showcased the incredible talent and enthusiasm of local youth, with professional riders performing jaw-dropping tricks and leading interactive workshops and competitions throughout the day. The event was buzzing with activity from start to finish, as beginners and experienced riders alike took to the ramps to learn, compete, and connect.

The glorious summer sunshine added to the feel, as families set up picnics, lounged on the grass, and enjoyed refreshing ice creams from Mark’s Ices. The relaxed, welcoming vibe made it the perfect setting for people of all ages to come together and celebrate the town’s vibrant skate culture.

SkateJam 25 Bridge Street, Buckingham

This year’s jam was also a clear testament to the popularity of the newly upgraded skatepark, which has become a thriving hub for young people in Buckingham. The renovated space continues to attract a wide range of users daily and stands as a key investment in the town’s youth and community wellbeing.

With big crowds, buzzing energy, and non-stop action, Skatepark Jam 2025 was a celebration of Buckingham’s young people, its inclusive skate scene.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee, said:

"This year’s Skatepark Jam was a fantastic celebration of everything that makes Buckingham such a vibrant and inclusive community. It was wonderful to see so many young people enjoying the newly renovated skatepark and making full use of the space. The energy, enthusiasm, and sheer talent on display were incredible, and it was heartening to see families coming together to enjoy the sunshine, the atmosphere, and the event as a whole."

Participants at SkateJam 25

"I’d like to thank the Town Council officers and the Town Centre & Events Committee for their hard work in making this event such a success. Their ongoing commitment to supporting young people and providing engaging community activities continues to make a real difference in Buckingham."