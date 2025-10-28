Six pubs in Buckinghamshire are raising awareness of the Poppy Appeal with limited-edition glassware

Limited-edition glassware designed by Colin Waite

Ross Kemp calls on punters to ‘Raise a Glass’ in one of over 1,000 pubs across the UK, including almost 80 in South East, from 2nd - 11th November 2025. The new limited-edition pint and half-pint glasses have been designed by Royal Marine veteran and artist Colin Waite

Marston’s and the Royal British Legion (RBL) are launching brand new, limited-edition commemorative glasses for this year’s Poppy Appeal, with RBL ambassador Ross Kemp encouraging punters to visit one of over 1,000 pubs to get their hands on one this November.

Following last year’s Raise a Glass campaign, which raised over £94,000 for the charity, Marston’s is aiming to raise crucial funds and awareness, in support of the Armed Forces community.

This year’s glasses, available in pint (£3) and half-pint (£2.50) sizes, feature exclusive artwork designed by Royal Marine veteran and artist Colin Waite. Colin served in the Falklands conflict, and now immortalises his experiences into powerful illustrations. His 2025 design shows poppies blooming across the rugged Falklands landscape. The glasses will be available in 76 pubs in the South East.

Royal British Legion ambassador and long-time supporter of the Armed Forces, Ross Kemp, joined Colin to see his designs on the glasses for the first time at The Oakingham Belle pub in Wokingham. The pair were joined by two other veterans, who are both now landlords of Marston’s pubs, Richard Bye, from The Roebuck in Market Harborough, and Chris Taylor and his partner, Moya, who is also an ex-military wife, from The Volunteer Arms, Barton Upon Humber. Also in attendance was Paul Gill, also a veteran and now Head of Estate Development at Marston’s, responsible for recruiting veteran landlords and supporting them in their transition from service. Together, they raised a glass in remembrance, and to the power of community in supporting those who served.

Kemp’s connection to the RBL stems from his grandfather serving in the Second World War, and his grandmother spending her final years in a RBL care home. Over the years, he has actively championed the RBL’s work, from meeting veterans to joining military units in training, to helping raise awareness of the Poppy Appeal.

Ross Kemp, said: “I’m immensely proud to support this year’s Raise a Glass campaign, and it was an honour to be with Colin when he saw his designs on the glasses for the very first time. I want to encourage as many people as possible to raise a glass to thank our veterans this November. For me, this campaign is personal - my family has been supported by the Royal British Legion, and I know how much their work means to so many. Every glass sold helps ensure that veterans, serving personnel, and their families get the support they deserve.”

Jared Sedgwick, Director of Operations for the Midlands at Marston’s, added: “We were blown away with the response to our commemorative poppy pint glasses last year and are so proud to be able to go even bigger with the campaign this year. Colin’s designs have made the glasses extra special, and we have even more to sell this year, meaning we can raise even more money for the Royal British Legion.

“Veterans up and down the country are now part of the Marston’s family, whether they’re pub operators, staff, or they visit for one of the many veteran events that our pubs host. So it was fantastic to have Chris and Richard at the Oakingham Belle to help us launch this year’s campaign. Our pubs have some amazing celebrations planned for this year’s Remembrance Day and we’re hoping to inspire communities across the UK to come together in pubs, raise a glass, and make a real difference.”

The limited-edition glasses will be available in pubs from Sunday 2nd until Tuesday 11th November 2025.

For further information, and to find your nearest participating pub, visit: marstonspubs.co.uk/raise-a-glass