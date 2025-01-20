‘Shy’ Buckinghamshire teen recognised by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A once shy and anxious teenager has been recognised by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh and a host of celebrities for being an inspirational leader at The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) charity’s This is Youth celebration.

Harry Jones, 18, from Great Missenden, was selected as winner of The Gosling Foundation Trailblazer of the Year category, after pushing himself out of his comfort zone and not letting his speech and language difficulties stop him from achieving a Bronze, Silver and Gold DofE Award.

His determination, tenacity, and unwavering support of fellow pupils were among the reasons why category judges SAS star Jason Fox, DofE Youth Ambassador Sam and Peter Caplan, Trustee of The Gosling Foundation, selected him.

Harry, who joined Chiltern Way Academy – a special educational needs school near Aylesbury – as a ‘closed in young man’, signed up for the DofE because he wanted to test his limits and ‘help people achieve as much as they can’. After progressing through all three Award levels and becoming a Young Leader, Harry’s actions have made a huge difference to his fellow students, who say they wouldn’t have completed their Gold Award without his support.

DofE Trailblazer of the Year winner, Harry Jones, meets HRH The Duke of Edinburgh at special afternoon tea at Buckinham Palace.

Harry was celebrated alongside six other This is Youth winners at a star-studded event hosted by The Duke at Buckingham Palace*. He shared his story – and afternoon tea – with His Royal Highness and This is Youth celebrity judges.

Now in its second year, This is Youth recognises the amazing stories behind The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, its half a million participants and nearly 40,000 volunteers – celebrating the astonishing things young people achieve and the remarkable dedication of the adults who support them.

The DofE charity received hundreds of This is Youth nominations in seven categories, with the final winners chosen by panels including DofE Youth Ambassadors and celebrity supporters – McFly’s Harry Judd and mum Emma Judd, actor Oliver Phelps, athlete and TV Gladiator Jodie Ounsley, SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox, influencer Fats Timbo, high-profile chef Jon Watts and broadcaster Karthi Gnanasegaram.

Commenting on his win, Harry Jones, a Gold DofE Award holder and This is Youth Trailblazer of the Year, said: “To be recognised as Trailblazer of the Year – it's amazing actually. I feel a really strong sense of accomplishment and I’m proud of myself.

“In the future, I want to use the skills I learned through DofE to help as many people as possible for as long as I can.”

This is Youth Trailblazer of the Year judge, Jason Fox, said: “Judging this year’s Trailblazer of the Year category was incredibly tough – there were so many amazing young people who have done some truly incredible things. However, it was Harry’s remarkable strength and perseverance that really stood out to me.

“Harry went from being a very shy young lad who felt uncomfortable interacting with his fellow pupils, to being an inspirational leader, selfless in supporting them to overcome their own challenges. Harry should be incredibly proud of his achievements, and it was an honour to congratulate him in person at Buckingham Palace.”

Harry’s story

Harry describes himself as going on a journey through each of his DofE Award levels, from starting Bronze with a lot of anxiety and uncertainty, to taking on a leadership role within the group at Gold, and later becoming a DofE Young Leader, supporting fellow students to take part in their own DofE programmes.

Harry’s leadership abilities were put to the test during his Gold expedition when, at the top of a mountain and in poor weather conditions, a member of the team who experienced high anxiety started to struggle and he could see they needed support.

With his teammate saying they didn't think they'd be able to continue, Harry took the lead and set up an emergency shelter at the top of the mountain, standing outside in the rain himself to ensure the others were all able to stay dry. From there, Harry phoned their DofE Leader Matt and, by the time he arrived at the shelter, the young person was feeling better and ready to continue with the walk.

Matt Rush, DofE Leader at Chiltern Way Academy, said: “Harry didn’t panic and really kept his cool in a situation that would be difficult for most teachers. He leads by example and has an excellent calming manor.”

Harry’s supportive mentality continued long after he achieved his own Gold DofE Award, when he supported the following year’s Gold group by stepping in to finish the walk with them when other team members dropped out.

Matt said: “Harry will do anything to help others, even if it’s uncomfortable for himself or he finds it difficult. Harry became a Young Leader during the second year of sixth form, after he passed his Gold, and he helped me with the next cohort of students who were doing theirs. Harry has his own complex needs and finds social situations challenging but he said he was happy to do the Gold expedition again so the others could proceed. It shows just how much the DofE has helped him.”

He continued: “Harry really deserves to be this year’s Trailblazer of the Year. Despite having his own speech and language difficulties, he’s used his communications skills to help other students – helping them complete the DofE is a massive achievement.

“Harry is an inspiration to other young people at this school. I’ve seen him grow from a young man into an inspirational young leader.”

About This is Youth

This is Youth is a showcase of achievement by young people and adults through The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. Winners are being celebrated across seven categories:

Boundary Breaker of the Year: This category was judged by Jodie Ounsley – aka Gladiator ‘Fury’ – and DofE Youth Ambassadors Abi and Freya.

All-stars of the Year: Judged by actor Oliver Phelps and Youth Ambassador Megan.

Change Maker of the Year, kindly supported by British Airways: Judged by McFly’s Harry Judd and his mum Emma Judd, alongside Youth Ambassador Georgina.

The Gosling Foundation Trailblazer of the Year: Judged by SAS star Jason Fox and Youth Ambassador Sam.

Innovator of the Year, kindly supported by AVEVA: Judged by influencer Fats Timbo and Youth Ambassador Erin.

Life Changer of the Year: Judged by broadcaster Karthi Gnanasegaram and Youth Ambassador James.

Torchbearer of the Year: Judged by DofE alumnus and TV chef Jon Watts and Youth Ambassador Kalina.

Ruth Marvel OBE, CEO of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said: “This is Youth shines a well-deserved spotlight on just a few of the incredible things being achieved by our outstanding participants and volunteers all over the UK, every day. From teamwork and innovation to overcoming personal challenges, all our winners have done amazing things through the DofE and are an inspiration to others. I want to congratulate and thank them for everything they are doing to challenge themselves, follow their passions and make a difference in their communities.”

Adam Gosling, Chairman, The Gosling Foundation, which kindly supported the Trailblazer of the Year category, said: “We are delighted to support this category in memory of my late father, Sir Donald Gosling KCVO, founder of The Gosling Foundation. My father was a great believer in the potential of young people and he would have been truly impressed by the leadership qualities, dedication and team spirit Harry has shown.

“Sir Donald was an early and passionate supporter of the DofE. The Gosling Foundation remains committed to enabling young people to experience new challenges and adventures, helping them to build confidence and having a positive impact on their future. Congratulations Harry on deservedly winning this accolade.”

To find out more about This is Youth and this year’s winners, visit: DofE.org