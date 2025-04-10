Shoppers at Eden invited to vote for the next business at High Wycombe Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Finalists of ‘Start up to Store’ competition are looking for votes this coming Saturday at Eden Shopping Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eden Shopping Centre, High Wycombe’s ‘Start up to Store’ competition is coming to its final stages this coming weekend. The competition encouraged local businesses to enter to be in with a chance to win space in its thriving centre, rent free for six months. The centre received entries from organizations across Buckinghamshire.

This Saturday (12th April from 11am – 2pm) sees the final three local businesses take the floor, to showcase their offerings to shoppers at Eden and encourage them to place their votes for the business they’d most like to see in the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voting will be open for one day only – 12th April from 11 am to 11 pm. Voting can be done via QR codes, which will be displayed within Eden Shopping centre on the day or online at edenshopping.co.uk.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

The three local businesses vying for the rent-free space at Eden this coming Saturday are:

Baked by Marie from Beaconsfield is a local cottage bakery selling cookies, muffins and homemade loaf cakes. Born out of owner Marie’s passion for flowers and baking with her nan when she was a little girl. Having proven to be a hit, Marie now believes it’s a perfect time to get a physical shop and share her baking with Eden’s shoppers.

Chapel House Fragrances creates handcrafted candles and diffusers. Each product is made using high-quality ingredients to deliver beautiful scents that customers love. The brand has built up a loyal following, and has a focus on sustainability, with refill options and plastic-free packaging. The team behind the business believe that winning Start up to Store would be transformative, helping them to grow while enhancing the local shopping experience allow them to bring their products and workshops to a wider audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coffee Snobs is a business striving to create a space where coffee lovers can discover, learn, and connect. Combining premium coffee products with immersive, experience-led shopping. A curated selection of items includes specialty coffee beans, small batch roasted, brewing equipment, and exclusive 'sensory & advice clinics' designed for coffee enthusiasts. The team believe a location within Eden will offer opportunities for collaborations and events as well as enable them to build a loyal customer base, increase sales, and strengthen The Coffee Snobs as a recognised coffee destination.

Rebecca Gomme, Eden Shopping Centre’s Marketing Manager, said: “We were encouraged by the number of local businesses who entered our Start up to Store competition. It is great to see that there is a diverse selection of thriving businesses in our local area, and it was great to hear from some of them firsthand.

“We are excited to be in the final stages of the competition and look forward to giving one ambitious business from within our region the opportunity to benefit from the retail environment we have created at Eden.

“Deciding on the finalists, wasn’t an easy decision for the judges. We’re now leaving the final decision on who wins the keys to rent free space within the centre, to our shoppers”

Start up to Store finalists will be at Eden Shopping Centre on Saturday 12th April from 11am to 2pm. Voting will be open from 11am to 11pm on April 12th online at edenshopping.co.uk