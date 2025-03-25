Shelburne Lodge makes a meal of Nutrition and Hydration Week

Delicious afternoon tea

Shelburne Lodge care home in High Wycombe is celebrating Nutrition and Hydration Week (17th – 23rd March) with lots of yummy, wholesome food, thirst quenching beverages and some interesting activities along the way. Nutrition and Hydration Week aims to highlight, promote and celebrate improvements in the provision of nutrition and hydration locally, nationally and globally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Barchester, each resident’s specific dietary requirements, likes and dislikes are individually catered for at all our homes. Meals are prepared to each resident’s tastes and all staff understand the importance of good nutrition and hydration for all our residents and patients’ wellbeing.

Staff and residents at Shelburne Lodge have devised an exciting, challenging and fun week of activities and competitions, with everything from healthy fruit-based cocktail making and afternoon tea prepared by the staff and residents to say thank you to the hard-working chefs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diana Nica, General Manager at the home, said “Our chefs are trained to prepare dishes our residents’ specific dietary requirements as well as all their likes and dislikes. In addition to being trained in how to cook delicious and well prepared food, the chefs are trained in nutritional balance and special diets. They put a lot of time and effort into menu planning and so we all wanted to say thank you to them during Nutrition and Hydration Week.

Shelburne Lodge Care Home afternoon tea

Sheila Mance, a resident at Shelburne Lodge commented: “The food here is amazing, it is like living in a five-star hotel so it was lovely to be able to thank the chefs and hospitality team for all that they do. We eat so well here; everyone is so well looked after.”