Shelburne Lodge care home residents celebrate World Book Day

World book day at Shelburne Lodge

Bookshelves are bulging at Shelburne Lodge care home in High Wycombe where book worm residents were keen to get involved in World Book Day.

Staff and residents at Shelburne Lodge care home were delighted to be visited by children from High Wycombe Combined Church of England School who bought along a selection of their favourite books to read with the residents. To make World Book Day even more magical, the children dressed up as characters from their favourite books. There were characters from Harry Potter, Charlie and the Chocolate factory, Alice wonderland, Matilda to name but a few.

Helen Abbott, the Activities Co-ordinator at the home commented: “Our residents all love to read and to discuss their favourite books so World Book Day is a fantastic opportunity for us all to spend the day with our favourite books. We had a wonderful time with the Children from High Wycombe Combined Church of England School and we are so grateful they spent the day with us.”

Diana Nica, General Manager at the home, said: “It has been a brilliant day and we have all enjoyed swapping our must-reads. Our residents love getting lost in a good book so they very much enjoyed reading excerpts from their favourite novels. The highlight of the day was the visit from High Wycombe Combined Church of England School, the children really bought the books to life with their fantastic costumes.”