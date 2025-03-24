SGN and Healthy Homes Solutions form new partnership to help vulnerable people living in Aylesbury

Vulnerable people living in Aylesbury and surrounding areas can now access support services and resources to help them stay safe and warm in their homes, through a new partnership between Healthy Homes Solutions (HHS) and energy network SGN.

As part of HHS’ Vulnerability Initiative, the partnership will support more than 8,000 SGN customers across the south of England. HHS is a pioneering support provider for vulnerable people living in fuel poverty.

Customers can call HHS’ Vulnerability Initiative telephone service helpline where they will receive help registering with services such as the Priority Services Register (PSR), access wellbeing support resources from partners such as Kidney Care UK and Mental Health UK, and get eligibility checks for energy efficiency grants. The partnership will also provide carbon monoxide (CO) alarms where needed as well as CO safety advice.

According to an FCA survey, nearly 25 million people in the UK exhibited one or more characteristics of vulnerability including poor health and poor numeracy skills.

The Vulnerability Initiative aims to ensure people receive the support they qualify for by simplifying the process of finding and accessing support services, reducing stress and improving wellbeing. It is funded by Ofgem through the Vulnerability and Carbon Monoxide Allowance (VCMA) Fund.

Janet Duggan, Community Partnership Manager for SGN, said: "Nearly half of low-income households are vulnerable and living in hard-to-heat homes, and the rate of improving homes to an acceptable standard is well below what is needed to lift people out of fuel poverty by a target date of 2030. This collaboration will make a real difference to the lives of our most vulnerable customers by providing them with easy access to vital support services and resources. We are committed to ensuring that all our customers have access to the support they need to stay safe and warm in their homes."

Derek Owen, Managing Director of Healthy Homes Solutions and the Vulnerability Initiative, added: "We’re proud to partner with SGN to support more vulnerable people, especially those who don’t know why they’re struggling. Over 7% of those we help feel vulnerable but can’t pinpoint the cause. Through the Vulnerability Initiative, we’ve developed a triage system that identifies their needs and connects them to the right support—whether financial, energy-related, or wellbeing services. Together, we’re making it easier for people to access the help they need to improve their situation.”

SGN residents should register for the service via https://www.thevulnerabilityinitiative.org/

Anyone who is not a SGN customer can still receive support from the Vulnerability Initiative and is encouraged to visit the website.