Sew far, sew good! High Wycombe care home residents team up with school for DIY project

A care home in High Wycombe has joined forces with a local school as part of a nationwide initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Ridley Manor, on Lane End, have been rolling up their sleeves and getting stuck into some hands-on DIY – all in the name of sharing skills with the next generation.

As part of Care UK’s ‘Fixer Uppers’ programme, Head Housekeeper Sonia – who is also a talented seamstress – led a button-sewing session with residents and pupils from Lane End Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Maintenance Manager Andy helped them to restore and varnish benches in the home’s garden, bringing them back to life for everyone to enjoy.

Ridley Manor care home hosted Lane End Primary School for an intergenerational activity.

Resident Margaret Wilcox, aged76, said: “It was lovely to have the children come over for the sewing session. It’s important that we share the skills and knowledge we have with the younger generations, and I look forward to seeing them again!”

The Fixers Uppers initiative aims to revive traditional repair skills – such as fixing furniture, mending clothes and tackling small maintenance jobs – and celebrate the invaluable knowledge older generations can pass on while promoting sustainability.

Estelle Adriaans, General Manager at Ridley Manor, said: “Residents have so much life experience to share, and taking part in the Fixer Uppers project has been a wonderful way for them to teach traditional sewing skills and inspire young people to get creative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many residents learned to sew, knit and mend clothes in their younger years, so having the chance to revisit those skills and pass them on has been incredibly rewarding. Whether they’re threading needles, sharing stitching techniques or talking about how things were ‘made to last’, there’s a real sense of pride and purpose in creating something useful and beautiful by hand.

“The room was full of stories, stitches and smiles, and we’re already planning our next project together with Lane End Primary School.”

To find out more about Fixer Uppers, please visit careuk.com/Fixer-Uppers.

Ridley Manor provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to lead active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies and includes a cinema, hair and beauty salon and café.

To find out more about Ridley Manor, please contact Customer Relations Manager Hayley Devereaux on 01494 853 669, [email protected] or visit careuk.com/ridley-manor.