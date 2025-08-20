Seven surprise piglets steal the show at Kew Little Pigs’ family fun day

Visitors to Kew Little Pigs were treated to an unexpected delight on Sunday when seven tiny piglets made a surprise appearance at the farm’s Alice in Wonderland-themed family fun day.

The miniature piglets, born to mum Blossom just days before the event, have already stolen the hearts of staff and visitors alike at the Amersham attraction. Their arrival came as a shock to the team, who had no idea Blossom was pregnant.

Although the piglets were too small to be handled by the public, families were able to watch the “bundles of joy” snuggled up with their mother in a special enclosure, making them the undisputed stars of the show.

Hundreds of people turned out for the event, which featured street food, a bouncy castle, face painting and live music from a DJ. But it was the pint-sized piglets that proved the biggest draw.

Olivia Mikhail, founder of Kew Little Pigs, the UK's leading ethical breeder of micro pigs, and an award-winning family day out, said: “We were absolutely amazed when Blossom gave birth, none of us knew she was expecting, so these seven little ones were the most wonderful surprise.

"They’ve already captured everyone’s hearts, and it was so special to introduce them to our visitors, even if it was just from behind the safety of their pen. Blossom is being such a fantastic mum.”

To celebrate, the farm has launched a public competition to name the new arrivals, inviting fans to suggest creative ideas for the seven siblings.

Ms Mikhail added: “The naming competition is a really fun way for our community to be part of the piglets’ journey as they grow. We can’t wait to see what people come up with.”

To take part in the competition email your name suggestions to [email protected] - the winner gets a family ticket to come and meet the piglets.