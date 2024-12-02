Seven charities and community groups in Mid Buckinghamshire awarded Harmony Energy Income Trust Community Fund

Harmony Energy Income Trust (HEIT), a UK-listed energy storage fund, today announced that seven charities and community initiatives in Mid Buckinghamshire have been selected to receive grants from the HEIT Bumpers Community Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community fund is allocated to initiatives located within a 5-mile radius of HEIT’s Bumpers battery energy storage system (BESS) in Ilmer, Buckinghamshire. These local community initiatives are estimated to directly benefit over 2,000 individuals, according to the charities and community groups supported by the fund.

Allocations are based on the positive impact each initiative is expected to have on the local community and/or the natural environment. From supporting local musicians, to replacing diesel vans with electric vehicles, and educating and developing opportunities for younger generations, the fund provides an important opportunity to help communities in Mid Buckinghamshire thrive during these challenging times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harmony Energy’s Head of Sustainability, Lucie Peralta Agass, commented on the latest allocations: “The community funds are an important way in which HEIT supports communities located near its sites. We are grateful for all the applications we receive, and it is a privilege to be able to help these worthwhile initiatives. I am thrilled to see the community fund being allocated to projects that benefit our younger generation and the environment in mid Buckinghamshire, expanding Harmony’s positive community impact.”

Harmony Energy Income Trust's Community Fund supports River Thame Conservation Trust in protecting the chalk streams in the Princes Risborough area

River Thame Conservation Trust, a charity that works on the ground with communities across Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire to improve, enhance and restore the River Thame and its tributaries, said: “In Princes Risborough in Buckinghamshire, we work closely with volunteers from the Risborough Environment Group to protect the town's rare and fragile chalk streams through water quality monitoring and education programmes. The funding from the HEIT Bumpers Community Fund will enable us to dedicate more resources to raising public awareness of their importance and to equipping local volunteers as well-rounded citizen scientists.”

Committed to operating responsibly and promoting positive environmental and social change, HEIT’s assets are crucial in achieving Net Zero, contributing to energy security and affordability.

Each of HEIT’s operational sites features a dedicated community fund aimed at supporting initiatives that positively impact people and/or enhance the natural environment. HEIT’s contribution amounts to £100 per MW stored at each of our sites annually from the start of commercial operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below, further details are provided on the community initiatives being supported by HEIT Bumpers Community Fund, and the important work each initiative is doing to promote social and environmental sustainability:

Harmony Energy Income Trust is dedicated to helping local communities thrive through various community initiatives

River Thame Conservation Trust: Funds will help restore and protect local chalk streams such as the Risborough chalk stream, benefiting an estimated over 8,200 people in the local community.

Princes Risborough Primary School Association: Funding coach travel for class of 8–9-year-olds for history and nature residential trip, helping to ensure all students benefit from the trip's social and emotional growth opportunities.

Risborough Youth Club Trips and Adventures: Funds helping to provide accessible services to young people, including a weekly youth club with free food and activities, and subsidised trips. The club prioritises inclusivity, sometimes fully subsidising costs for some families to ensure equal opportunities for all young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thame Chamber Choir Local Choir Concert: Funds will help bring world-class early English music to the local community for the first time through collaboration with professional musicians, covering high concert costs.

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity – New Electric Van: Funds help with replacing a diesel van with an electric one to align with community values of reducing pollution and championing sustainability. Funds also contribute to raising vital funds to continue supporting the local Hospice.

Life Skills Education Charity – Whole School Social Skills Early Intervention: Funds contribute to the early-years prevention education program for 4 schools, offering flexible and interactive interventions covering topics such as dangers at home and in public spaces, friendship, peer pressure, diversity, and online safety. They will also help provide training and support for teachers for effective delivery of the programmes.

Kingsey Village Fete: Funds are helping to improve the village's capabilities to hold community benefit events, particularly the traditional annual fete, such as enhancing capacity, upgrading equipment and amenities, and fostering inclusivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), HEIT prioritises Quality Education (SDG 4) and Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11) to create positive environmental and social change. For more information about HEIT’s community initiatives, visit the Harmony Energy official website.