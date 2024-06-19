Scouts learning new skills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buckinghamshire Scouts learning leadership skills

Nearly 80 Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) from across Buckinghamshire attended a training weekend at Braid Wood campsite. The weekend camp was for Patrol Leaders and potential Patrol Leaders.

They were given the opportunity to learn new skills that would help them develop leadership skills. These included planning and running games and activities, helping new Scouts, organising and having input into the programme and learning by doing and having fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main part of the camp was for them to try different activities. These included using an axe and saw, whittling, building different types of fires, knots and pioneering, map skills including reading contours and plucking, preparing and cooking a pigeon. They were also given the opportunity to do some backwoods cooking and pitch tents.

Pluck, disect and then cook

When asked what they liked about Scouts, Alex, Chloe and Jacob said, “Meeting new people, doing new things like cooking a pigeon, camping, water sports and other activities you cannot do at school or at home.”

Volunteer Catherine said, “Volunteering is so rewarding. You help young people to learn and develop different skills and when they move on to the next section you feel you have been involved in helping to shape their future. You also see them grow and mature in the time they spent in the section. In addition you see them become more confident.” Catherine added, “It’s lovely when a parent says ‘Thank you for helping my child, they really enjoy coming along and doing different activities.’ ”

Lucy Parker who arranged the weekend said, “The aim of the weekend is to prepare the Scouts for the role of Patrol Leader. It will give them tools, ideas and lots of fun and friendship. They will be given the opportunity to start developing skills for life and try some new activities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad