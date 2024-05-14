Scorcher of a day at the 6th annual Buckingham Half Marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buckingham and Stowe Running Club held the 6th annual Buckingham Half Marathon on Sunday 12th May.

It was a beautiful hot day with 208 runners completing the scenic 13.1 mile loop around the beautiful Buckingham countryside, passing through Leckhampstead, Wicken and Akeley.

The event raised £4,500 for two local charities: St. Marks Meals and Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers.

The event was won by Gary Prysbet of Leighton Buzzard Athletics Club in a time of 1 hour 17 minutes, with Johanna Dear, also from Leighton Buzzard AC, coming in first female with a time of 1 hour 31 minutes.

The Start of Buckingham Half Marathon

This year was our first ever junior races. 47 children took part across two races:

- 4-6 year olds completed half a mile

- 6-14 year olds ran 1km

Everyone was pleased to earn their medals!

Buckingham Half Marathon Junior Race Start

We will be doing the junior races again next year on Sunday 11th May 2025! And we then hope to be able to produce official times for each child.

As always the runners are offered free cake and tea and coffee after they complete the race, and this again was one of the highlights.

Here are some comments from the competitors who took part:

"Best half I’ve ever done I think. Beautiful course, loads of friendly marshals, perfectly placed and stocked aid stations. The kids races meant that it wasn’t such a long boring wait while parents ran. Also the fact it’s all for charity it’s amazing. Will definitely be back! Thanks so much to everyone for the effort that went into it." Ellie

Buckingham Half Marathon Presentation of Charity Cheques

“It was my first time entering the Buckingham half marathon and despite the heat I really enjoyed the race. Lovely course and all the marshalls and helpers were all so supportiveand friendly, that was really appreciated out on the course and as Icollapsed into a sweaty lump at the finish!” Andy

"A shout out & appreciation to event organisers & to the fab team of marshals. V impressed with the organisation & set up with plenty of marshals (all so encouraging!), water stations & opportunities for sugary sweets on route. Sports massage post race was much needed as well as all the cake goodies!" Wayne

"Lovely event as always. Plenty of marshals and great route. Tea and cake at the end really appreciated!!!" David

"Great and well organised event as always, thanks to all the supportive marshals and fellow runners , and a special thanks to whoever makes the cakes." Dave

Buckingham Half Marathon 1st Male Gary Prysbet

"So well organised, such a great atmosphere and beautiful route! Thanks to the locals. Thank you to all the marshals, thanks for the water, thanks for the cake! Loved it! Looking forward to my next Half!" Wen

"My 6th time doing this event - really well organised with great support from the marshals. The cake selection at the finish was ace! The heat killed it for me today but will be back next year for sure!" Toby

"Fabulous event - big thanks to all the marshals and helpers, everyone was super friendly and supportive. Fab cake and tea too!" David

"Brilliant organisation and friendly support around the course helped drag me round. My children are very proud of their medals too. Thank you." Ian

“I would just like to say it was an awesome race today at Buckingham”. Faye

Thank you to the local companies who sponsored the event. The House Inspector, MWealth, Russell & Butler, See me GP and Sheryne SR and all the local facilities who

Buckingham Half Marathon 1st Female Johanna Dear