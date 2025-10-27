Sameer Sattar Khan Pathan elected Union Council Chair at Buckinghamshire New University

Community Matters

Following a spirited campaign and strong student support, Sameer will lead the Union Council in representing student voices across all campuses. As Chair, Sameer will work closely with the Students’ Union and university leadership to address student concerns, promote wellbeing, and enhance academic support. His campaign focused on transparency, inclusion, and empowering students to shape their university experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m honored to serve as Union Council Chair,” Sameer said. “This role is about listening, leading with integrity, and ensuring every student feels heard and supported.”

Sameer’s priorities include expanding mental health resources, strengthening peer mentoring, and creating inclusive platforms for student engagement. His leadership marks a new chapter of collaboration and progress at Bucks New University.

Students are encouraged to get involved and share ideas with the Union Council throughout the year.