Sameer Sattar Khan Pathan elected Union Council Chair at Buckinghamshire New University

Following a spirited campaign and strong student support, Sameer will lead the Union Council in representing student voices across all campuses. As Chair, Sameer will work closely with the Students’ Union and university leadership to address student concerns, promote wellbeing, and enhance academic support. His campaign focused on transparency, inclusion, and empowering students to shape their university experience.

“I’m honored to serve as Union Council Chair,” Sameer said. “This role is about listening, leading with integrity, and ensuring every student feels heard and supported.”

Sameer’s priorities include expanding mental health resources, strengthening peer mentoring, and creating inclusive platforms for student engagement. His leadership marks a new chapter of collaboration and progress at Bucks New University.

Students are encouraged to get involved and share ideas with the Union Council throughout the year.

