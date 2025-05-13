Runners go the distance to raise over £9,000 for the Chilterns Neuro Centre

Hundreds of runners took to the scenic lanes of Prestwood in Buckinghamshire on Sunday for Run Prestwood, a vibrant community event that raised an incredible £9,089 for the Wendover-based Chilterns Neuro Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival of running featured a 10k chip-timed race, a 5k fun run and a 2k children’s race, and drew runners of all ages and abilities in support of the charity’s work, providing life-changing treatments and services to people affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes.

The headline 10k race saw fierce competition and inspiring performances, despite the heat and the hills. Adam Shute of Chiltern Harriers Athletic Club won the men’s race for the third year in a row, crossing the line with an impressive time of 36 minutes and 19 seconds. In the women’s race, Helen Mulhall of Bearbrook Running Club also successfully defended her title, taking the top spot with a strong finish in 43 minutes and 35 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special highlight of the day was Jenna Hughes, who completed the event as the final leg of her fundraising challenge, ‘Jen’s Tens’ – ten 10k races undertaken to raise funds for the Centre. Her dedication and determination drew widespread applause and added a heartfelt layer of meaning to the day’s celebrations.

Jenna Hughes celebrating at the end of the race and final leg of her Jen’s Tens challenge

“This event perfectly captured the spirit of our community – full of energy, generosity and support,” said Danielle Medd, Fundraising Manager at the Chilterns Neuro Centre. “We’re incredibly grateful to every runner, volunteer and supporter who made this day possible and helped us raise vital funds for people affected by neurological conditions.”

The Chilterns Neuro Centre extends its deepest gratitude to all those whose contributions were instrumental in making the event possible. Special thanks go to Jeremy Swan Estate Agent for their event sponsorship, Prestwood Gym and Fitness Centre for hosting, and Will Dockerty Photography for providing the official photographer. Appreciation is also extended to Tesco in Amersham, the Co-op in Great Missenden and Prestwood, the Post Office in Prestwood and Waitrose in Aylesbury for providing supplies for the runners.

The Rotary Club of Great Missenden and District and the 41 Club deserve a tremendous thank you for providing essential teams of marshals and volunteers. Their dedication ensured the safety and smooth running of the event for all participants.

To see the full list of finishers or to find out more about the work of the Chilterns Neuro Centre, visit chilternsneurocentre.org