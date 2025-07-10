RSPCA Blackberry Farm Animal Centre in Buckinghamshire braced for busiest day

The RSPCA is bracing itself for its busiest period as new figures show that 10 July is the charity’s busiest summer day with officers dealing with over 1,000 incidents and animal centres and hospitals caring for, rehabilitating and rehoming large numbers of animals

Last year, the charity’s frontline rescue teams dealt with more animal welfare incidents on 10 July than any other day over the summer months (Jun-Aug) with a total of 1,157 incidents - which is around a whopping 48 incidents every hour.

These incidents include giving advice to owners, transferring animals in need of help, rescuing animals - and also responding to cruelty reports which sadly peak during the summer months.

This comes as the animal welfare charity recently released startling new statistics as part of its Summer Cruelty Campaign - showing the cruel side of summer people don’t see.

Sky at RSPCA BLackberry Farm is looking for a home

In June, July and August last year the RSPCA took 34,401* cruelty calls to their emergency line - compared to 25,887* the year before - up by A THIRD.

On average, the charity received 374 reports of cruelty against animals every single day during this period or one call EVERY two minutes the line was open.

Cassie Newman, Director of Operations at the RSPCA, said: “Many people are often surprised to hear that we receive more reports of cruelty in summer than at any other time of year. This means that not only are our officers incredibly busy responding to reports and rescuing animals from cruelty but our animal centres and hospitals are under even more pressure at a time when they are faced with the kitten season potentially resulting in an increased intake in cats, pets being abandoned when their owners go on holiday, and a peak in cruelty - partly due to the longer summer days.

“In order to be able to care for all the animals coming through our doors, RSPCA Blackberry Farm Animal Centre needs the public’s support at this critical time.

“That’s why we’ve launched the Summer Cruelty Campaign. Together, we can rescue animals from the worst cruelty, provide life-saving treatment, and give them all the care and love they urgently need. We’re so grateful to anyone backing the Summer Cruelty Appeal and choosing to donate.”

RSPCA Blackberry Farm Animal Centre near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire is caring for Cane Corso Sky this RSPCA busiest summer day

Three-year-old Cane Corso Sky came into the charity’s care after she was sadly found abandoned. Despite her ordeal, she is a lovely girl who has quickly become a firm favourite with staff. She can sometimes be nervous when meeting new people or being exposed to new places so she is looking for a home with owners who have experience with nervous dogs or have done lots of research.

She would prefer a quieter home with people who love to have fun adventures and snuggles on the sofa and would like to be rehomed to families with children who are aged 12 or older. She could also potentially live with a calm other dog pending a successful introduction at the centre.

If you think you can give Sky a loving home please visit her profile here

Summer should be a season of joy for animals. Long walks on golden evenings. Zoomies on the beach. Stretching out in the garden to soak up the sun. But there’s a side to summer you don’t see. For thousands of animals, it’s a season of pain, fear and suffering, when cruelty peaks. Support the RSPCA’s Summer Cruelty Appeal at: rspca.org.uk/endcruelty