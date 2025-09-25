RSPB and Barratt David Wilson North Thames extend partnership to boost nature friendly housing

Local housebuilder Barratt David Wilson North Thames and the RSPB, the UK’s largest nature conservation charity, are extending their partnership for another five years.

The two organisations have agreed to work together for another five years, with parent company Barratt Redrow investing over £1m in the new partnership, on top of what it spends supporting nature and wildlife on its developments.

The extension of the partnership means that local developments such as Kingsbrook, Clipstone Park, Chaulden Meadows and Linmere can continue to benefit from RSPB advice, helping to give nature a home.

Since 2014, the RSPB has been providing expertise to Barratt Redrow to help build homes and developments in a nature-friendly way, to inspire homeowners to support wildlife on their doorstep and to influence government and the wider sector to help nature thrive.

The housebuilder’s Kingsbrook development also works in partnership with RSPB who has assisted in the planning and delivery of the project As a result, there has been a 96% increase in the Starling population, a 65% increase in Reed Buntings on the Amber list of conservation and a 3941% increase in the number of breeding pairs of House Sparrows, which had previously been on the Red list of conservation.

The Nature on Your Doorstep initiative has worked particularly well, which has encouraged people to create a wildlife haven in their own outdoor spaces, using inspirational content, top tips and advice that was visited by over 1.5m unique users on the RSPB website. By writing landscaping and gardening guides, designing a new swift brick which is being installed in 7,500 new homes, and creating wildlife-friendly show home gardens, the partnership is working to set the benchmark for nature-friendly housing across the country.

Now, with the partnership extended for another five years and with an expanded RSPB team supporting it, Barratt Redrow and the RSPB hope to achieve even more.

Together, the partnership will be deepening existing initiatives whilst creating new opportunities to protect nature within Barratt Redrow developments and communities. This includes establishing more exemplar nature-friendly features around the country and rolling out Species Enhancement Plans. These plans, tailored for specific developments, will support species most in need in that area.

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales & Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames said: ““Partnering with the RSPB is more than a collaboration, it’s a commitment to protecting nature for future generations. Their expertise in conservation, combined with our shared passion for preserving habitats and wildlife, ensures that every step we take has a lasting, positive impact on the natural world and local communities. We are looking forward to the next five years working with the RSPB once more!”

Beccy Speight, the RSPB’s chief executive officer, commented: “We are at a very critical time in terms of the state of the natural world and now more than ever, it is absolutely vital that we put nature at the centre of everything we do – especially when it comes to planning where and how we build houses in this country.

“We know that when we join forces and work together, with the right expertise and shared aims, we can achieve more for nature and we look forward to continuing to build on what our partnership with Barratt Redrow has already achieved, for the next five years.”

The partnership has won many awards including a BIG biodiversity challenge award for show home designs, the corporate engagement award for best sustainable programme and a prestigious RSPCA animal hero award.

By working with the RSPB for another five years Barratt David Wilson North Thames will continue to champion wildlife wherever it builds, with its customers, with government and across the housebuilding industry.