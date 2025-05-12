Royal Latin School launches Extraordinary People Awards 2025
The Awards were introduced in 2023, as part of the Royal Latin’s 600th anniversary charter, to recognise and celebrate heroes and heroines in the local community. Award winners in 2023 and 2024 were nominated by students, staff and local people and charities. As well as receiving their award, winners were able to raise the profile of their community organisation with the student body.
For the 2025 Awards, the five nomination categories will reflect the school’s LATIN values of Leadership, Aspiration, Teamwork, Innovation and Nurturing, coupled respectively with the school’s virtues of Integrity, Resilience, Respect, Courage and Compassion, and members of the community are encouraged to put forward the names of anyone who has demonstrated any of these extraordinary qualities in their efforts to overcome challenges and help others.
Nominations can be made until June 10, and recipients will be chosen by a panel of judges from our community. Award recipients will be invited to receive their awards from the Royal Latin Headteacher in the presence of invited guests at a presentation on October 8.
Winners will also be presented with an award, a certificate, and opportunities to share their story with students, be listed on the Royal Latin website and for the cause of their choice to receive support from the school through a non-uniform day later in the term.
More information about the Royal Latin Extraordinary People Awards 2025, along with links to the nomination form, and photos and stories from the 2024 and 2023 Awards, can be found on the Awards webpage on the Royal Latin’s website: