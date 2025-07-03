Royal garden party honour for Buckinghamshire NHS staff and volunteer

Five members of staff and one dedicated volunteer from Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust were honoured at a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

They were nominated by their colleagues for their outstanding contribution, enjoying a memorable day in recognition of their service.

Among those who attended were Lisa Squire and Matt Kinsella. Lisa is a nursery nurse at Stoke Mandeville Hospital who has worked tireless to raise awareness about Violence Against Women and Girls and non-contact sexual offences. Matt is a consultant ophthalmologist who was nominated for his outstanding leadership and clinical expertise, including introducing and delivering new glaucoma surgical techniques and laser therapies.

The Countess Howe, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, said: “It is wonderful that our NHS Trust staff were recognised by His Majesty The King with an invitation to a Buckingham Palace Garden Party, for their significant, dedicated service. It is a great privilege for me as Lord-

Claire Brandish pictured left with mum Carol Last, right

Lieutenant to be able to nominate individuals who have made a selfless contribution to their community, and I feel immense pride that they have been recognised in this way.”

Neil Macdonald, chief executive of the Trust added: “It’s always a source of pride when the efforts of hardworking colleagues and volunteers are recognised. It’s wonderful that so many BHT representatives were honoured and were able to enjoy a memorable day.”

Among those also invited was Luisa Clarke, Schools Engagement Lead, who said: “It was such an unexpected honour for the school engagement programme to be recognised in this way.

"So many colleagues across the Trust have collaborated to set up new work experiences and support careers activities, and I would have loved to take all who’ve played a part with me. As it was, I took my Mum as my guest and we strolled around the lake, enjoyed afternoon tea and watched the royal party from afar. It was a day we’ll always remember together – thank you BHT.”

From left, Helen Bewley pictured with her Dad and right, Luisa Clark.

Helen Bewley, Lead for Mortuary Services and Lead Anatomical Pathology Technician, said: “What an honour it was. Seeing the Prince and Princess of Wales was phenomenal, and meeting so many inspirational people was such a privilege. But having my dad with me and seeing him enjoy the day so much was incredibly special. Thank you to my lovely colleagues who gave us such a very special day, a memory we shall both treasure.”

Carole Last, who has volunteered for the Trust for over 14 years, added: “It was a unique experience - from the fashion and formal wear to the afternoon tea. The atmosphere and occasion were unforgettable.”

Claire Brandish, Lead Anti-Infectives Pharmacist, said: “An inspiring celebration of fantastic individuals from all walks of life doing their best for others. It was a privilege to be invited and to take my Mum. I proudly wore my Antimicrobial Stewardship jacket gifted to me by my mentee in Nigeria.”

