River Rinse 2025: Keeping the River Great Ouse looking great

Buckingham Town Council is pleased to share the success of this year’s two Annual River Rinses, which saw volunteers, divers, and local organisations come together to help clean and protect the River Great Ouse—a valued natural feature at the heart of our town.

Running for over 20+ years, this long-standing river care initiative involves experienced volunteer divers from the Stowe Sub Aqua Club, who enter the water to retrieve litter and debris from the riverbed. Their dedication helps ensure the health and cleanliness of our river and its surrounding habitats.

This year’s two River Rinse events were as productive as ever, with enough waste and discarded items recovered to fill a 3-tonne skip at each session. Among the usual finds—shopping trolleys, skateboards, and bicycles—were some more surprising riverbed discoveries, including an old milk churn, a pair of cattle horns, and over 30 empty sherry bottles.

The divers were supported by the Town Council’s Green Spaces Team, who managed the removal and safe disposal of the collected debris. Additional assistance came from Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, who brought their energy and expertise to the riverbank.

Stowe Sub aqua Club removing old trolly from river

It wasn’t just professionals doing their part. A group of committed community volunteers also joined the effort, taking part in a coordinated litter pick along the riverbanks, helping to improve the appearance and health of the River Great Ouse and its surrounding green spaces.

Adding to the community spirit, the ladies from the Buckingham Women’s Institute provided much-appreciated refreshments at both events. Volunteers and divers were treated to bacon sandwiches, homemade vegetarian sausage rolls and scrumptious flapjacks—a valued contribution that kept everyone energised and boosted morale at the end of a long morning.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee, commented:

“The River Great Ouse is a key part of our town’s identity and environment. The River Rinse is a fantastic example of what we can achieve together to protect it. I want to thank all the volunteers, divers, and partners who took part this year—you’ve made a real difference.”

The Annual River Rinse continues to be a vital and valued event in the town’s calendar, highlighting the community’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and the wellbeing of our local river.