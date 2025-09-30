River Court brings community together with “Coffee with a Cop”

HC-One’s River Court Care Home in Watford recently hosted its monthly Coffee Morning, this time with a special theme: “Coffee with a Cop.” The event welcomed residents, colleagues, and members of the local community for a warm and engaging morning with Watford’s local police officers.

The gathering provided an invaluable opportunity to strengthen community relationships, exchange meaningful conversations about life in Watford, and discuss important topics such as the impact of local crime and tips for staying safe and vigilant. The event created a welcoming and safe space for open dialogue, fostering greater trust and connection between residents and their local officers.

River Court was delighted to welcome three police officers who took time out of their schedules to meet with attendees. Their presence was greatly appreciated and highlighted the value of positive engagement between the police and the wider community.

Also joining the morning were Alison Edwards and Georjy Pantelli, teachers from Chessbrook Special Education School, who shared conversations with residents about hobbies, activities, and favourite board and card games. Their involvement added a special intergenerational dimension to the morning, and River Court looks forward to welcoming Chessbrook students soon to build friendships across generations.

Of course, no Coffee Morning would be complete without something sweet. River Court’s talented kitchen team treated guests to a homemade chocolate and orange gâteau and a classic banoffee pie, served alongside plenty of tea and coffee.

The event was a resounding success, full of warmth, connection, and community spirit. Special thanks go to the River Court Wellbeing Team, whose dedication and care ensured that everyone felt welcome, comfortable, and well looked after.

Events like “Coffee with a Cop” showcase the heart of River Court’s mission, to create meaningful connections, promote wellbeing, and celebrate the importance of community.

Cecilia Kassanga, Home Manager at HC-One’s River Court Care Home, said: “We were delighted to host this month’s Coffee Morning with a special ‘Coffee with a Cop’ theme. It was wonderful to see residents, colleagues, local police officers, and members of the community come together in such a positive and meaningful way. These events are about more than just coffee and cake, they’re about building trust, strengthening relationships, and creating a sense of belonging. I’m so proud of our Wellbeing Team for making the morning such a welcoming and enjoyable experience for everyone.”

For more information about HC-One care homes in your area, please visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.