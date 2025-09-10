Reuse shop manager saddles up for London to Brighton charity ride on bike refurbished by HMP Aylesbury prisoners

A South Bucks Hospice reuse shop manager is swapping reuse treasures for two wheels as she prepares to take on the iconic London to Brighton cycle ride — all in aid of her hospice.

Penny Peacock, who manages the Aston Clinton and Wycombe reuse shops which operate in partnership with FCC Environment and Buckinghamshire Council, will join thousands of riders on the 54-mile challenge on September 14 to raise vital funds for the hospice’s specialist care. But her ride comes with a twist: she’ll be pedalling a bicycle that has been refurbished by prisoners as part of a rehabilitation scheme.

The bike, restored to roadworthy condition at HMP Aylesbury, was donated to the reuse centre before being given a new lease of life by prisoners learning practical skills. Now, it will carry Penny from the capital to the coast.

Speaking about the challenge, Penny Peacock said:

Penny Peacock's bike refurbished by HMP Aylesbury prisoners.

“I see every day how donations to the hospice make a real difference to local patients and families, so I wanted to do something special to help. Riding a bike refurbished by prisoners shows how our community can change lives for those in our community who need support.”

The hospice’s reuse shop, which sells donated furniture, electrical goods, and household items, plays a key role in funding the charity’s care services. Last year alone, the reuse shop raised thousands of pounds for the hospice.

Zoe Berkeley, Lead Palliative Care Nurse at South Bucks Hospice, praised Penny’s effort:

“We are proud of Penny for taking on this huge challenge. Not only is she raising vital funds for the hospice, but she’s also showcasing the power of recycling and rehabilitation. It’s an inspiring story of community working together.”

The London to Brighton ride attracts cyclists of all abilities each year, winding through the Surrey and Sussex countryside before finishing on Brighton’s seafront.

Penny is currently in training and hopes local supporters will get behind his fundraising effort. Donations can be made via her sponsorship page http://bit.ly/4fW2BXt.

The reuse shops are owned by Buckinghamshire Council and managed by FCC Environment & South Bucks Hospice.