Residents stand against Gala Bingo demolition
Residents and local councillors have raised objections to the planned ‘regeneration’ of the High Street and that the council’s plans to extend the Exchange Street Car Park, knock through a new pathway opening onto the High Street and build temporary space for small businesses are unwanted.
The council’s own minutes reveal that the funds to cover the demolition and temporary structures would cost just over £4 million and those funds would be redirected from planned work to be carried out in both Kingsbury and Market Square. The first £1.3 million would be used to demolish the site and the rest to cover the so called meanwhile use of the space and additional pathway onto the High Street.
There was a similar petition started in 2018 when Gala Bingo first announced their intended closure of the site and reuse of the potential building for a proposed music venue, or other community and local business use were not taken forward by the council.
Buckinghamshire Council purchased the site more than 10 years ago as part of their Waterside plan covering the 2011 demolition of the Civic Centre, Reg Maxwell Swimming Pool, Multi-story Car Park, and the later demolition of The Ship Inn, Jacksons Bakery, and 2015’s demolition of Old Police Station and partial demolition of the County Hall in Walton Street. The development has seen the construction of Waterside Theatre, Buckinghamshire University Campus, and The Exchange. The flats now being built above QDs in the former Xerox offices were also part of the Waterside plan intended to start before 2014 but are now taking place.
In 2020 there were further businesses interested in using the Gala Bingo site and the council have not shared the reasons why this did not proceed.
Council Leader, Martin Tett, has spoken of Regents Street Decease affecting the site being the reason why the council wish to proceed with the demolition now, before a developer is found to build permanent structures on the site. The site was sadly vandalised in late 2023 and was more made secure late last year.
Residents want to protect our heritage and find ways to reuse the existing building and protect the landmark entrance on our High Street. You can join the petition to save the building using the following link: www.change.org/p/stop-the-demolition-of-aylesbury-s-historic-theatre