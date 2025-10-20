Residents invited to have their say on the new phase of Hampden Fields in Aylesbury

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is holding a public consultation event to allow residents to submit their feedback on the housebuilder’s plans for the next phase of development at Hampden Fields, Aylesbury

Taylor Wimpey is preparing a Reserved Matters application for the next phase of homes at their Hampden Fields development. The proposed development will provide 217 homes comprising a mix of one to five-bedroom houses, with 43% of the units designated as affordable housing.

Taylor Wimpey’s proposals are in line with the outline planning permission for up to 3,000 new homes and associated facilities, which was granted in June 2021. Plans also include 62 hectares of accessible semi-natural green space with walking routes and an open recreation area.

In addition to new homes, the outline consent for the wider Hampden Fields development includes a new GP surgery, two new primary schools, and employment land for 1,200 jobs.

The national housebuilder will hold an online consultation to seek the views of local residents and stakeholders from Monday 20th October to Tuesday 31st October 2025. During this time, details of the proposals will be available to view at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/aylesbury/hampden-fields-proposed-development

Gemma Davies, Senior Planning Manager at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “The views of the local community are vital to our development process, and our online consultation period is the perfect opportunity for residents to view our proposals and provide their feedback.

“We want to create a vibrant, friendly community at Hampden Fields, and we are looking forward to hearing the residents' and stakeholders' views on our plans before we submit a reserved matters application to Buckinghamshire Council in Autumn 2025.”

For further information about this public consultation exercise please email the project team at [email protected].