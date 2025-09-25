Residents at Milton Keynes care home find joy and relaxation in gentle group exercise

The gentle, slow-tempo workout was specially designed to be accessible to all, with movements that encouraged relaxation, improved flexibility, and boosted circulation. The slower pace allowed residents to fully engage, helping to reduce stress while creating a positive and welcoming atmosphere.

These types of sessions bring a range of benefits to residents including improving their physical wellbeing, emotional uplift, cognitive stimulation, and social connection.

The Applewood is a beautifully built care home in Giffard Park, Milton Keynes, offering high-quality residential and residential dementia care.

With modern facilities and a warm, welcoming environment, the home provides a wide range of engaging activities to support residents’ physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.

Now, the team is preparing for the cosy autumn months, with exciting events on the horizon including the Harvest Festival, a time to celebrate abundance, community, and togetherness.

The Applewood is just one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One homes across the UK and new residents can experience four weeks for the price of three when they join before November 30.

Amy Powell, Activities Coordinator at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home, said: “It’s always wonderful to see how much residents enjoy these sessions. The exercise is gentle but effective, and the atmosphere is so positive. It’s not just about keeping active, it’s about promoting happiness, wellbeing, and togetherness.”

1 . Contributed Residents from HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home taking part in exercise session Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Residents from HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home taking part in exercise session Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Residents from HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home taking part in exercise session Photo: Submitted Photo Sales