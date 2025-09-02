Residents at Hayes Care Home enjoy a spectacular ABBA tribute performance

Residents and team members at HC-One’s Aston House Care Home in Hayes, Middlesex, were treated to a morning filled with joy, laughter, and nostalgia as the talented Rah Rah Theatre Company performed their renowned ABBA tribute show, “Thank You for the Music.”

The performance brought the timeless hits of ABBA to life, with residents joining in for a lively morning of singing, dancing, and fun. The show featured many fan favourites, and the rendition of “Thank You for the Music” was a particular highlight, receiving rapturous applause for its uplifting energy and beautiful harmonies.

Residents described the performance as uplifting and heartwarming, with many reminiscing about fond memories from their younger years. To make the morning extra special, the home’s Wellbeing Coordinator, Addvin Fernandes, prepared a selection of refreshing mocktails, which residents enjoyed while reflecting on the wonderful experience.

Resident at HC-One’s Aston House Care Home, Maurice Smith, shared his delight, saying:

Rah Rah Theatre Company performing ABBA tribute performance at HC-One’s Aston House Care Home

“This is one of the best shows and greatest performances I have ever seen and enjoyed.”

The event was a resounding success, and residents are already looking forward to welcoming Rah Rah Theatre back for more musical celebrations in the future.

HC-One’s Aston House Care Home Manager, Seema Sandeep-Jose, commented:

“We are always looking for ways to bring joy and entertainment into the lives of our residents. The Rah Rah Theatre Company put on a truly fantastic show that everyone thoroughly enjoyed. It was heartwarming to see so many smiles and to hear such lovely feedback from our residents.”

To learn more about Aston House Care Home or other HC-One homes in your area, visit: www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.