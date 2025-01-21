Residents at Chandlers Ford care home enjoy visit from MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One’s Chandlers Ford Care Home, in Chandlers Ford, Eastleigh, Hampshire, was visited on Friday, January 17, by Member of Parliament (MP) for Eastleigh, Liz Jarvis.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting the MP for Eastleigh and speaking to her about what life is like at Chandlers Ford Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Chandlers Ford community.

Liz enjoyed a tour around the 41-bedded nursing and residential care home, including the lounge, dining areas and hair salon.

Liz took some time to meet and speak with residents and colleagues from different departments, who each explained their job roles and how each of the communities within the home contributes towards the health and wellbeing of residents.

HC-One’s Chandlers Ford Care Home

Febi Adeosun, HC-One’s Chandlers Ford Care Home Manager, commented: “We were delighted to welcome our MP Liz Jarvis to Chandlers Ford. We enjoyed telling Liz about life at Chandlers Ford as well as speaking to her about some of the key issues in the social care sector.”

Liz Jarvis, Member of Parliament for Eastleigh, said: “I was very pleased to visit HC-One’s Chandlers Ford Care Home and meet with their fantastic team to discuss how the government can support them to provide further excellent care in the community.”