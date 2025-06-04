Rescue Dog brings happiness to care home residents

Shelburne Lodge care home, in High Wycombe, was full of doggie mischief on Monday when Bobby came to visit the home.

Residents at Shelburne Lodge were pleasantly surprised to see Bobby a Jack Russell appearing around their garden as when they were advised that they had a visitor today. Bobby is a rescue dog from Blackberry farm adopted by Shelburne’s Housekeeper Rachel and in turn this very happy rescue has today brought tears of joy to the residents especially those who are not mobile and were able to cuddle on their bed.

General Manager Diana Nica said: “Our residents have really enjoyed this lovely visitor today.We knew that having Bobby here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Vera was very excited and touched by Bobby visit. “I’ve always had dogs and when I went to hospital my heart sank that I couldn’t see my dog, i miss them and when I came to Shelburne Lodge there is always a pet and it is very enjoyable and wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”

Shelburne Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Shelburne Lodge provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 51 residents from respite care to long term stays.