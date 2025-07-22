Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care calls on local fashion lovers and creators to adopt a shop

Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care has launched a new initiative – Adopt a Shop – and is calling on residents of Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire to get involved.

Whether you’re passionate about preloved fashion, a bargain hunter, or simply want to support a good cause, Adopt a Shop offers a unique opportunity to help make a difference to hospice care in the community.

The charity is encouraging local people to “adopt” their nearest Rennie Grove Peace shop by sharing their love for sustainable fashion, to help raise vital funds for those living with life-limiting illness in the area.

As part of the campaign, the charity is especially keen to hear from local influencers, bloggers, content creators, and style enthusiasts with a flair for storytelling and a love of second-hand gems.

Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care

Volunteers will be invited to create social content that showcases their chosen shop’s treasures – from vintage finds and designer bargains to quirky homeware and hidden gems. By sharing this content across social media, creators can help raise the profile of the shops, attract more shoppers and donors, and ultimately help fund the hospice care Rennie Grove Peace provides.

With only 14% of funding coming from statutory sources, the charity relies heavily on the generosity of local people, and its network of 32 charity shops across Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire plays a vital role in raising funds for hospice care in the community and at home.

Valerie Moore, Head of Retail, said:

“We know our shops are full of amazing items – from brand-new stock to one-of-a-kind vintage pieces and hidden treasures – but we need help shouting about it! That’s why we’re launching Adopt a Shop, to give people the chance to connect with their local store, get creative and support the care we provide. Whether you’re a budding content creator, a fashion lover, or someone who simply wants to give back, we’d love to hear from you.”

If you want to adopt a shop and become a content creator for your local Rennie Grove Peace store, visit:

To find your nearest Rennie Grove Peace shop, visit: https://renniegrovepeace.org/shop-with-us/rennie-grove-peace-shop-locations