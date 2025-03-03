Aylesbury Vale Crematorium is inviting people to visit during the period around Mother’s Day and take time to remember and reflect on beloved relatives they have lost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Mothering Sunday - March 30 – the crematorium’s chapel will be open between 10.30am and 12 noon for visitors to have quiet moments of reflection and remembrance.

They will have the opportunity to light a commemorative candle in memory of their loved one, and collect a bunch of daffodils which can either be left on a memorial within the crematorium’s grounds, or taken home with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aylesbury Vale Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 41 sites in England, Scotland, and Wales, all set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

Mother's Day at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium

Manager Lilly Fortune said: “We will also provide cards which people can write personal messages on and then deposit in our Letters to Loved Ones memorial post box.

“We know, from feedback we’ve had since the memorial post box was installed, that the bereaved can take great comfort from posting messages to loved ones, and it helps them maintain a feeling of connection with them.”

Anyone is welcome to visit the crematorium in order to remember their loved ones during the Mother’s Day period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It does not matter whether or not there is a memorial to their mother or mother figure in the crematorium grounds, or where their funeral took place.

Neither does it matter if someone is recently bereaved, or suffered a loss some time ago, and it makes no difference where they live.

If they are near to the crematorium around Mother’s Day, anyone and everyone is welcome to visit for a peaceful period of reflection and remembrance.

Lilly added: “Mother’s Day is one of those annual occasions when a loss can be felt more and we want to ensure people know that they are very welcome to take comfort in paying tribute to their loved ones at our crematorium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It can equally be a particularly difficult time for mothers who are bereaved of a child, and they are also extremely welcome to visit us.”

Special days like Mother’s Day can also be a time when people think more about purchasing a memorial in honour of someone they have lost and Westerleigh Group is running a special offer between March 3 and April 30.

Families who buy a new granite memorial or EverWith personal jewellery from the crematorium, can get free personalisation, up to the value of £500.

This can include hand-designed artwork transferred directly onto the memorial, such as portraits, club crests, animals, hobbies, places or interest, a picture of loved one transferred onto a plaque which is then placed on the memorial or engraving of names or images on selected EverWith jewellery items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone interested in taking up this offer should visit the crematorium’s website or call and speak to a member of the team there for more information.

For more information about Mother’s Day, other events, and the services available at Aylesbury Vale Crematorium, visit the website.