Remember a loved one with a precious pink peony

Precious Pink Peony

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity is partnering with Waddesdon Manor for its fourth Forever Flowers event to celebrate and remember loved ones this spring from 30th April – 18th May. A stunning, temporary display of 1,200 bespoke metal pink peonies will be installed in the Rose Garden at Waddesdon; each peony represents the life of a loved one.

The Charity is offering its supporters the opportunity to take part by dedicating one of these limited Forever Pink Peonies. The dedication includes an invitation to a private viewing of the display on Monday 28th April whilst the grounds are closed to the public and many individuals and families are expected to attend this beautiful commemorative display.

The Forever Pink Peonies installation will then remain on display to the public for three weeks. Once the installation is removed, those who have dedicated a flower will be able to take it home to display as a forever keepsake.

Lyn Denham, Community and Events Manager at the Charity told us “We are thrilled to be returning to Waddesdon Manor for our fourth Forever Flowers installation. Peonies represent compassion and are a symbol of love, honour and beauty making this the perfect choice to remember someone special.

“This an extremely special event for us at Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity and hope that our supporters will enjoy the installation as much as we love putting it together.”

One of our supporters from last year’s installation of roses said “Thank you to all the organisers, designers, makers and sponsors. I had a wonderful and emotional afternoon there and had the luxury of ten minutes totally alone with the roses and memories of my dad.”

By dedicating a Precious Pink Peony, supporters will be helping the Charity to provide compassionate hospice care for more patients and families across Buckinghamshire and its borders.

To dedicate your Precious Pink Peony visit fnhospice.org.uk/foreverflowers or call 01296 429975 for more information.