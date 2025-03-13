ReadEasy Graduation: Cindy’s story - by Chilterns Read Easy Coach, Marian

Through no fault of her own Cindy did not learn to read at school but has since enrolled with Bucks Adult Learning, achieving Levels 1-3 before coming to Read Easy and completing this programme.It was wonderful to meet her and see the Mayor of Aylesbury, present her Certificate and a book token. She was supported at the event by her family, a friend from Knit and Natter, some of the Read Easy Volunteers and the Manager of the Library.

In the UK, around 1 in 6 adults have poor literacy skills, which is equivalent to 6.6 million people. This is often referred to as functional illiteracy.

Reading, for me, has never been a problem and I could not imagine not being able to pick up a book up and escape to another world. A few years ago I retired, after spending 22 years helping primary school children who had problems with learning - I loved every minute.

When I heard a short article on the radio about ReadEasy I felt it was exactly what I was looking for. Cindy was my first reader and we met in the Library once a week.

Cindy and the Major

She is a remarkable lady who, through no fault of her own, missed out of some of the basics of reading. Her courage at coming forward to ask for help was admirable.

Within the first month of working with her she asked to join the Library. Since then she has increased her reading skills and enjoys reading as a part of her relaxation. The enthusiasm and commitment shown by Cindy enabled her to work through the five ReadEasy manuals and increase her reading skills enormously.

Her confidence has grown and in her words “I have really come out of my shell”. She admits that sometimes things are “complicated” but that she can usually make sense of anything wordy because she is finds reading more accessible. I feel so pleased that Cindy has been able to add something so important to her life.

We have had such fun learning and there has never been a dull moment. Now she looks forward to the presentation of her certificate of completion of the ReadEasy course. She has been told she will receive a book token and today she told me excitedly that she has already decided which book she would like to buy!

Coach, Marian and Cindy

Cindy said that she enjoys reading and has been given her next book ‘My Sweet Violet’ by her daughter-in-law to be. Marian her coach praised her commitment and how much her self-confidence has grown. Cindy is either reading or knitting items that she donates to the Special Baby Unit. She is a goal setter and go getter. Wishing her every success in all she does next.

If you know an adult who would like free 1-2-1 coaching to learn to read, please get in touch: 01494 926171 or [email protected]