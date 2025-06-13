Rare Wycombe School magazine with early Terry Pratchett story to be auctioned
Contained within its pages is "The Solution", a story written by a former pupil of the school, Sir Terry Pratchett. It is one of the earliest published stories by the author who went on to publish many novels and stories including the Disc World series of books.
Terry Pratchett attended the school during the years 1959-1965, before joining The Bucks Free Press as a training journalist.
The vendor of the magazine also attended the High school at the same time as Terry Pratchett, sitting next to each other during his first year, he noted the strange and wonderful illustrations that adorned Terry's exercise books as he drew them during the class lessons.
For many years the magazine copy has been kept safe in the vendor's attic primarily as his name also appears in the magazine. Now though, he feels, is the right time to clear.
The magazine is due to be auctioned in the Decorative Arts, Design and Antiques auction at the local auction rooms in Bourne End on the 2nd July and carries a pre-sale auction estimate of £800/1200, along with two signed books by another local author Roald Dahl. The Witches at an estimate of £250/400, and Dirty Beasts at £150/250.