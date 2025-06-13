Rare Wycombe School magazine with early Terry Pratchett story to be auctioned

The Story by Terry Pratchett, class 5A as it appears on page 25 of the Technical Cygnet

On the 2nd July Bourne End Auction Rooms will auction a rare copy of the Technical Cygnet, Volume 1 Number 10, a school magazine that was published in July 1964, for the Wycombe Technical High School, now known as John Hampden Grammar School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contained within its pages is "The Solution", a story written by a former pupil of the school, Sir Terry Pratchett. It is one of the earliest published stories by the author who went on to publish many novels and stories including the Disc World series of books.

Terry Pratchett attended the school during the years 1959-1965, before joining The Bucks Free Press as a training journalist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vendor of the magazine also attended the High school at the same time as Terry Pratchett, sitting next to each other during his first year, he noted the strange and wonderful illustrations that adorned Terry's exercise books as he drew them during the class lessons.

THE TECHNICAL CYGNET - A RARE 1964 SCHOOL MAGAZINE CONTAINING A STORY WRITTEN BY SIR TERRY PRATCHETT - TO BE SOLD AT BOURNE END AUCTION ROOMS

For many years the magazine copy has been kept safe in the vendor's attic primarily as his name also appears in the magazine. Now though, he feels, is the right time to clear.

The magazine is due to be auctioned in the Decorative Arts, Design and Antiques auction at the local auction rooms in Bourne End on the 2nd July and carries a pre-sale auction estimate of £800/1200, along with two signed books by another local author Roald Dahl. The Witches at an estimate of £250/400, and Dirty Beasts at £150/250.