Rainy day activities with a twist
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As schools start to break up for the summer holidays, there's a group of young people offering their unique skills to entertain children over the (wet!?!) summer holidays in return for some pocket money!
How’s this for some fun activities to keep the kids entertained over the next 6 weeks….
-
George, a master of the Rubix cube, is offering younger children his expertise solving this iconic puzzle
-
Tara, currently working in the West End, is offering musical theatre sessions for aspiring actors
-
Ayos, a passionate chess tutor wants to share his skills on strategy
-
And Aanika is sharing her love of traditional Indian dance and taking bookings for some Bharatnatyam dance lessons.
With St Swithin's day predicting 40 more days of rain, these talented young people at MyPocketSkill might be just the answer for a lot of parents out there!
Head over to www.mypocketskill.com to find more talented, young people aged 13 - 24 to help entertain the kids this summer.
More information: [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.