Rainy day activities with a twist

By Lucy Cooper
Contributor
Published 18th Jul 2024, 10:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
With the weather forecast predicting the wettest summer in 100 years, we know it can be challenging to find ways to keep your kids entertained and off their devices. Why not turn those rainy days into an opportunity for your child to explore a new passion or develop a new skill?

As schools start to break up for the summer holidays, there's a group of young people offering their unique skills to entertain children over the (wet!?!) summer holidays in return for some pocket money!

How’s this for some fun activities to keep the kids entertained over the next 6 weeks….

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

  • George, a master of the Rubix cube, is offering younger children his expertise solving this iconic puzzle

  • Tara, currently working in the West End, is offering musical theatre sessions for aspiring actors

  • Ayos, a passionate chess tutor wants to share his skills on strategy

  • And Aanika is sharing her love of traditional Indian dance and taking bookings for some Bharatnatyam dance lessons.

Young people from MyPocketSkillYoung people from MyPocketSkill
Young people from MyPocketSkill

With St Swithin's day predicting 40 more days of rain, these talented young people at MyPocketSkill might be just the answer for a lot of parents out there!

Head over to www.mypocketskill.com to find more talented, young people aged 13 - 24 to help entertain the kids this summer.

More information: [email protected]

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice