RAF Officer’s VE Day 80 Half Marathon fundraiser

A serving member of the armed forces will take on the Battersea Park Half Marathon to commemorate and celebrate VE Day while raising vital funds for Blind Veterans UK, the national charity for vision impaired ex-Service men and women.

Flight Lieutenant Steph Walters, from Aylesbury, will run the 13.1 mile course through one of London’s most picturesque parks on 10 May.

She says: “As a serving member of the Royal Air Force, I have followed in the footsteps of many generations of my family who have served in our Armed Forces.

“I wanted to raise money for a military charity and having learned about the real difference to the lives of vision-impaired veterans Blind Veterans UK makes, I became a Military Sight Loss Champion.

Serving RAF Officer Steph Walters pictured with her dad and great grandad.

“Coming from a long line of military personnel, and serving myself, it’s a great charity to be involved with and to raise money for. A very worthwhile cause.”

As a Military Sight Loss Champion for Blind Veterans UK, Steph is one of many proactive members of the British Armed Forces, helping to provide opportunities for vision-impaired veterans. Whether in the regulars or reserves there are many ways to get involved through volunteering, fundraising, helping out at events, or becoming an advocate for eye health and sight loss.

Steph has been following an online training plan to prepare for the half marathon, fitting her training runs in around a busy work schedule in the RAF Police She has been fundraising at the RAF base as well as with an online fundraising page.

You can show your support to Steph and help her to reach her fundraising target: Justgiving.com/page/steph-walters-1

Steph is one of many supporters undertaking fundraising activities to commemorate and celebrate VE Day while raising vital funds for Blind Veterans UK. Blind Veterans UK is calling on supporters to join them in celebrating this historic milestone and the freedom that Victory in Europe allows us, whilst raising vital funds for those WWII veterans and those who have followed, who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

If you are inspired by Steph and would like to get involved with VE Day 80 or would like to read some of the blind veterans’ firsthand accounts of the day, visit the Blind Veterans UK website: blindveterans.org.uk/VEDay80doit