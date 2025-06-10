Radiographer celebrates 100th Blood Donation milestone this World Blood Donor Day

A High Wycombe healthcare professional marks his 100th blood donation ahead of World Blood Donor Day this week. Over the past 30 years, Pradip has donated just over 82 pints of blood through 100 donations both in Nepal and the UK. The milestone is testament to his lifelong commitment to helping save lives which began with his first blood donation as a teenager living in Nepal.

Pradip Neupane, a senior MRI radiographer at Practice Plus Group Diagnostics, Buckinghamshire, who moved to the UK 25 years ago, began donating blood aged 18 when a neighbour in Nepal suffering from lung cancer needed a transfusion, but donors were scarce. That first donation sparked a lifetime commitment to keep donating blood and he encourages others to follow suit on World Blood Donation Day (14th June).

Pradip donates blood regularly, seeing it as a way to give back to the community that has welcomed him. He comments: “This country has given me so much, and I’m proud to support healthcare both through my profession and the community through blood donation.”

To those hesitant about donating, Pradip offers reassurance: “It’s a simple, safe, and a well-managed process. The staff are professional and caring. The needle prick is mild and quick, and the knowledge that your donation could save lives makes it all worth it.”

World Blood Donor Day 2025 aims to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and to thank voluntary donors like Pradip for their life-saving contributions. This year’s theme is "Blood connects us all" focusing on thanking blood donors and highlighting the "sharing" and "connection" between them and patients.

Pradip adds: “Sadly, there is still a lack of awareness and willingness to donate blood among Asian and Black communities. While individuals from Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic backgrounds make up around 14% of the UK population, they represent less than 5% of active blood donors.

“This underrepresentation is especially concerning because certain conditions like sickle cell disease and thalassemia—which are more common in these communities—require regular blood transfusions, often from ethnically matched donors. If I can do it 100 times, you can start today.”

To find your nearest blood donation centre and book an appointment use the NHS Give Blood app or visit www.blood.co.uk

Pradip has worked as a Radiographer at Practice Plus Group Diagnostics, Buckinghamshire for more than 3 years. He was inspired to begin a career in Healthcare when his wife, a fellow radiographer, encouraged him to undertake a radiography degree and qualify as a Radiographer. She believed he had the “X-factor” needed for a career in healthcare.

Michelle Saunders, Service Lead, Practice Plus Group MSK and Diagnostics Centre, Bucks, says: “We’re in awe of Pradip’s dedication to making a difference by regularly donating blood to help save lives. His story has inspired us all and we hope his ongoing commitment helps to raise awareness of how important blood donations are this World Blood Donor Day.”

Practice Plus Group Diagnostics, Buckinghamshire is based in Cressex, High Wycombe and offers accessible and convenient diagnostics including MRI and ultrasound scans, as well as X-rays and echocardiograms for NHS patients, helping to reduce waiting lists locally, as well as private patients who choose Wellsoon from Practice Plus Group. For full info please visit: Practice Plus Group Diagnostics, Buckinghamshire - Practice Plus Group MSK & Diagnostics