Race the Light shines a spotlight on charity partnership

The Chilterns Neuro Centre was thrilled to be given a donation of £909 thanks to its partnership with Runaway Racing, a running events organiser based in Wendover.

Through the partnership, a donation was made to the charity for every person who entered the Chiltern Ridge Classic 50k, the Chiltern Ridge Half Marathon and the North Chilterns 50k, during 2024, with many of the runners also choosing to add a top-up donation.

Building on this success, the partnership is continuing in 2025 and is set to take a big step forward with the launch of a brand-new event – Race the Light. Taking place in the stunning surroundings of Wendover Woods on Friday 1 August, this special event offers something for everyone, from experienced runners to families and those looking for a more accessible challenge. Participants can choose from a 10k or 5k trail run or a 1k accessible route, all set against the stunning backdrop of the woods as the evening light fades.

“We’re so excited to be working with Runaway Racing on this amazing partnership,” said Danielle Medd, Fundraising Manager at the Chilterns Neuro Centre. “The funds raised so far are already making a real difference and the launch of Race the Light will help us reach even more people. Whether you’re tackling the trails or enjoying the accessible route, every step you take will help support our work in the community.”

Group of runners taking part in one of Runaway Racing's events

“With Runaway Racing HQ just a short walk from the Chilterns Neuro Centre, forming a partnership felt like a natural fit,” said Chris Bradley, Event Director at Runaway Racing. “We’re proud to support the incredible work they do for the community. As runners, it’s easy to take for granted our ability to explore our surroundings. The Centre’s physical treatments, which help improve mobility and wellbeing, are a vital resource for those in need of support.”

Entries for Race the Light are now open so, to sign up or to find out more, visit chilternsneurocentre.org/racethelight