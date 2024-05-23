Queens Park Arts Centre volunteers attend Buckingham Palace Garden Party
The annual Royal Garden Parties are a way of recognising and rewarding public service and QPAC received two invitations to the prestigious event from The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.
QPAC’s fantastic community of over 200 dedicated volunteers, some of whom have been giving their time, skills and commitment to QPAC for over 30 years, were thrilled to receive recognition from King Charles with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service. Once the official announcement had been made, volunteers quickly put their names forward to be part of a draw for the two special invitations to such a momentous occasion at the Royal Garden Party.
Dan Sullivan, a QPAC volunteer who has dedicated many years tutoring a weekly Pottery for adults with disabilities workshop, name was pulled out of a hat along with Hannah Pople, an Unbound volunteer who first appeared on the Limelight Theatre stage as Sleeping Beauty, and since then has regularly performed in Unbound productions and pantomimes.
Dan and Hannah enjoyed a wonderful afternoon strolling around the grounds and gardens of Buckingham Palace, sampling delicious tea and cakes in the Royal Tea Tent, and even caught a glimpse of William, Prince of Wales.