Queens Park Arts Centre volunteers attend Buckingham Palace Garden Party

On Tuesday 21 May, Queens Park Arts Centre volunteers Dan Sullivan and Hannah Pople braved the rain and travelled to London to represent the volunteers of QPAC at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party.

The annual Royal Garden Parties are a way of recognising and rewarding public service and QPAC received two invitations to the prestigious event from The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

QPAC’s fantastic community of over 200 dedicated volunteers, some of whom have been giving their time, skills and commitment to QPAC for over 30 years, were thrilled to receive recognition from King Charles with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service. Once the official announcement had been made, volunteers quickly put their names forward to be part of a draw for the two special invitations to such a momentous occasion at the Royal Garden Party.

Dan Sullivan, a QPAC volunteer who has dedicated many years tutoring a weekly Pottery for adults with disabilities workshop, name was pulled out of a hat along with Hannah Pople, an Unbound volunteer who first appeared on the Limelight Theatre stage as Sleeping Beauty, and since then has regularly performed in Unbound productions and pantomimes.

QPAC Volunteers - Dan Sullivan and Hannah Pople outside Buckingham Palace