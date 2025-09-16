Punctures and prayer for Ride + Stride

The Bishop of Buckingham, Bishop Dave was among 100s of riders and cyclists who took part in the annual Ride + Stride historic churches fundraiser on Saturday. Completing a circular route from his home in Bourne End, Bishop Dave visited 28 churches in the county, clocking up 57 miles on his way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The halfway point was Watlington where he met with his Diocese of Oxford colleague, the Bishop of Dorchester, Bishop Gavin for lunch. Between them, the bishops covered almost 100 miles, taking in 44 churches.

At the end of his ride, Bishop Dave said: “This has been an amazing day, just seeing the variety of places and churches in this diocese. I have been in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire. I have had five punctures since lunch which has added an hour and a bit on to my ride, but it has been an amazing experience. Now I’m really looking forward to a cold drink and sitting on my sofa!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you can, please do support the work of the Bucks Historic Trust that keep all our churches open for future generations to enjoy.”

Bishop Dave at Watlington Methodist Church.

Ride + Stride is open to walkers as well as horse-riders and cyclists – in fact to anyone using a non-mechanical form of transport. The event raises money for the repair and restoration of churches and chapels of any Christian denomination in the county it is taking place in, with the funds divided between the church of the participant's choice and their local Historic Churches Trust.

Bishop Gavin was joined by a team of five who headed off from Church House in Kidlington, calling in at 16 Oxfordshire churches on his circular route.

Bishop Gavin said: “It was great to be part of the team from Church House, cycling through miles of beautiful Oxfordshire countryside, visiting churches and seeing the commitment and devotion with which they are cared for by their local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As well as Church of England churches, we called in at Baptist, Roman Catholic and Methodist churches, so it was good to see a slice of the wider Christian family as we supported this very worthwhile cause.”

You can still sponsor Bishop Gavin and Bishop Dave for their efforts.