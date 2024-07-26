Princes Risborough locals invited to celebrate Churchill Living’s 21st Birthday

Churchill Living is inviting Princes Risborough locals to join its 21st birthday summer garden party at Chiltern Lodge on Thursday 1st August, from 2pm to 4pm.

Following 21 years of success in providing independent living for the over 60s, Churchill is using its 21st birthday garden parties to also celebrate its official new name and brand refresh to Churchill Living (previously Churchill Retirement Living). This marks a significant milestone, with a renewed focus on lifestyle for the over 60s rather than specifically retirement. The new name demonstrates that Churchill’s focus - and that of its customers - is firmly on “living” rather than just “retirement”. However, the company will continue to focus uniquely on building and operating specialist communities like Beeches Lodge. Visitors who attend the garden party can enjoy a summer’s afternoon of live music in the beautiful communal gardens, as well as a celebratory cream tea and fizz. There will also be the opportunity to meet existing Churchill apartment Owners and hear about the new lifestyle they’re enjoying. At Chiltern Lodge, visitors interested in purchasing an apartment should act quickly, as this town centre development is selling quickly. Churchill’s Regional Marketing Manager Fiona Lo Giudice said: “Our summer garden party is the perfect opportunity to bring together existing and prospective Churchill Owners, to celebrate Churchill Living’s rebrand and our 21st birthday. It also offers a chance for local people to come and experience first-hand the fun and sociable lifestyle that comes with a brand-new Churchill apartment. We’ll have plenty of treats and great entertainment on offer, as well as the chance to chat to our Owners and meet our friendly sales team. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to join the party and see for themselves the wonderful community we have here.” Chiltern Lodge is a collection of stylish and energy-efficient one- and two-bedroom apartments boasting spacious rooms throughout and available to buy now. Considerately designed with the over 60s in mind, it comes with the benefits of a sociable Owners’ Lounge, a Guest Suite for friends and family to stay, a Lodge Manager, and a 24-hour emergency Careline service. To book your place and find out more, please call 01844 319598, or to find out more about Churchill’s programme of social events taking place throughout the summer visit www.churchill-living.co.uk.