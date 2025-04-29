Precious pink peonies bloom at Waddesdon Manor in moving tribute to loved ones

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A breathtaking display of 1,200 hand-crafted metal pink peonies has been unveiled in the Rose Garden at Waddesdon Manor, creating a striking and serene space for reflection and remembrance. The installation, organised by Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, is part of the Forever Flowers event which runs until May 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each meticulously crafted bloom has been dedicated to the memory of a loved one, with all proceeds supporting local hospice care across Buckinghamshire and its borders.

A special private viewing took place on Monday, April 28, where over a thousand supporters who had made a dedication were invited to experience the installation firsthand. Set against the tranquil backdrop of Waddesdon Manor’s historic gardens, the event offered a heartfelt opportunity to pause, reflect, and celebrate the lives of those remembered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was wonderful to see so many of our supporters at Monday’s private viewing,” said Lyn Denham, Community and Events Fundraising Manager at Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity. “They were invited to write personal messages on tags and hang them at the centre of the display—a touching way to honour loved ones.”

Remembrance tags at the display

One attendee shared: “Thank you so much for organising this and to all the helpful staff and volunteers. It was such a lovely event. We visited to remember my beloved mum, who would have turned 76 just a few days ago. We’ll be forever grateful for your care and compassion in Mum’s final days.”

The Precious Pink Peonies display will remain open to all Waddesdon Manor visitors until Sunday, 18th May, offering a peaceful space for quiet contemplation and remembrance.

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity extends its heartfelt thanks to Waddesdon Manor for hosting the installation, and to event sponsors Lightfoots Solicitors, Alcom IT, Argent Chartered Financial Planners, and Kidd Rapinet Solicitors for their generous support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A limited number of peonies are still available for dedication with a recommended donation of £35. To reserve a flower, please contact: [email protected].

All funds raised will directly support the Charity’s mission to provide compassionate hospice care to patients and families across the region.