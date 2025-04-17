Power workers donate Easter gifts to children’s hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UK Power Networks Services employees donated 86 Easter eggs to the Alexander Devine Children's Hospice.

The employees raised funds and bought items from a wish list, in addition to the Easter eggs, so those who weren’t able to eat chocolate could also receive a gift.

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service in Maidenhead provides specialist care and support to babies, children, and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families, across Berkshire and surrounding counties.

They currently support over 200 children and families, aiming to expand their reach. Their child and family-centred approach includes services such as respite care, specialist play, symptom management, family support, end-of-life care, and bereavement support. Care is provided at their Maidenhead hospice, in homes, and within the community. Operating costs exceed £3 million annually, with minimal government funding, relying heavily on donations, fundraising, and gifts in Wills.

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice staff pose with UK Power Networks Services’ Easter egg haul

Project manager, Shaun Goater, said: “In addition to a large pile of eggs, colleagues also donated via an Amazon wish list, which included fluffy toys for children using the hospice service who are unable to eat Easter Eggs. This ensured that every child would receive an Easter gift of some sort. Other colleagues in the team made donations that have helped fund the Hospice Spring Families Day."

Tai Bishop, lead for corporate and community partnerships at the charity said: “We are so grateful to UK Power Networks Services, and all the companies who have kindly supported our Spring of Smiles campaign this year.

“For Alexander Devine, it’s not just about providing specialist clinical care for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, it’s about making everyday moments special, about enabling families to make precious memories and about making celebrations like Easter accessible for every child. Ensuring those we support don’t miss out on activities that their peers would engage in is vital to our holistic approach to children’s hospice care.

“Thanks to generous support from our corporate partners, not only were we able to provide every child with an Easter egg or alternative gift, we were also able to host a fun, safe and fully accessible Easter Family Fun Day at our children’s hospice in Maidenhead. So thank you to UK Power Networks Services for truly helping us make a Spring of Smiles possible this year!”