Postcards of friendship: pen pal project brings joy across Premium Care Group Homes

The first exchange was with The Anchorage Care Home in Pulborough, West Sussex, and the results were immediate and uplifting. Residents at both homes exchanged handwritten letters and postcards, and the excitement was palpable when beautiful replies arrived in the post.

Austenwood Care Home in Buckinghamshire has been buzzing with excitement thanks to a heartwarming initiative that’s helping residents reconnect with a cherished tradition: handwritten letters.

The idea for the Sister Home Pen Pal Project came from Sammi, a valued member of the Austenwood lifestyle team, whose creative thinking has sparked joy across Premium Care Group’s 10 care homes. The project began with a simple question: What if we brought back the art of writing postcards to connect our residents across homes?

Sammi explains,

“When I first began working in activities, I had no idea how much I would grow, not just professionally, but emotionally too. Over time, I’ve learned how to read our residents, especially when they’re not quite feeling themselves. Sometimes all it takes is a shared memory or a small moment to lift someone’s spirits.”

Drawing inspiration from the residents' own stories, many of whom lived through D-Day and often speak fondly of times when letters were the only way to stay in touch. Sammi decided to revive this timeless form of communication.

“We were overjoyed to receive such lovely cards in return. The joy this project has brought is hard to put into words. Watching friendships form through writing has been truly touching,” said Sammi.

The initiative has since expanded, with plans to include all 10 homes within Premium Care Group. In addition to writing to sister homes, residents are also beginning to pen letters to their own loved ones, adding a deeply personal element to the project.

“It’s such a meaningful way to help residents feel connected, to each other and to their families. It gives them a chance to express their emotions, reflect on cherished memories, and simply feel heard,” Sammi added.

The success of the Pen Pal Project is a testament to the power of simple ideas, heartfelt communication, and the dedication of team members like Sammi who go the extra mile to bring joy and connection into the lives of residents.

As Sammi puts it:

“This is more than just a job to me. If I can make even a small difference in someone’s day, it’s all worth it.”

With smiles, stories, and new friendships blossoming, the future of the Pen Pal Project looks bright and beautifully handwritten. Here’s to more letters, lasting friendships, and the power of staying connected, one postcard at a time.

